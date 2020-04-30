Contact Tracking: Privacy Tracing About Contact Tracking App Heats Up In India – Latest News

Indian authorities plan to make a mobile contact tracking app mandatory for everything from taking public transportation to going to work, raising concerns among digital rights experts about privacy and increased vigilance.

Aarogya Setu, the app launched by the Indian government earlier this month to stop the new coronavirus outbreak, assesses users' risk of infection based on location and their medical and travel history. Use Bluetooth and location services to track a user's contacts.

While authorities have said that the use of the app is voluntary, it has been made mandatory for food delivery workers and some other service providers, and for all federal government employees.

Access to public transport and airports may also be necessary when a national blockade is lifted, according to local media reports.

But digital rights organization Internet Freedom Foundation called the app a "privacy minefield," adding that it "does not adhere to the principles of minimization, strict purpose limitation, transparency and accountability."

"The application runs very palpable risks of expanding in scope or becoming a permanent surveillance architecture," said CEO Apar Gupta.

The founder of the food delivery company Zomato Deepinder Goyal said that "being on the front line exposes our delivery partners to contracting the infection and therefore any customer they contact during those few seconds,quot; .

By ordering all of their delivery personnel to use Aarogya Setu, "the idea is to keep people and authorities informed in case they have come across someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, to prevent further spread," he said in a statement.

India has recorded more than 31,000 cases of coronavirus, including more than 1,000 deaths, according to a Reuters count.

About 80 million downloads of Aarogya Setu have been reported, which means & # 39; health bridge & # 39; in the Sanskrit language, a small fraction of the 500 million smartphone user base in a population of over 1.3 billion.

India is among a growing list of nations that use mobile apps, face recognition cameras, drones, and other technologies to track the virus, monitor quarantined people, and determine who can work and take public transportation as the locks.

A spokesperson for the information technology ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

& # 39; EXTENDING THE MISSION & # 39;

Digital rights experts have warned that the use of such technologies increases the risk of surveillance, and that some of these measures will persist even after the situation is alleviated.

At the time of the Aarogya Setu launch, officials had said: "The personal data collected by the app is encrypted with state-of-the-art technology and is kept secure on the phone until necessary to facilitate medical intervention."

Like the application of the Chinese Health Code showing that a user has no symptoms to get on the subway or check into a hotel, federal government employees in India must have a "safe,quot; or "low risk,quot; status in your Aarogya Setu app to go to work, according to a notification dated April 29.

The app can be installed soon on all smartphones by default, according to local media reports.

Bluetooth phone apps to track the coronavirus have had modest early results, although more countries are implementing them. Luxury car maker Ferrari has a voluntary contact tracking app as part of its plan to reopen its factories.

About 600 scientists and researchers from around the world, in a joint statement earlier this month, said that GPS-based contact tracking applications lacked "sufficient precision,quot; and carried privacy risks.

Some of these apps allowed government or private surveillance through "mission advancement," they said, a change from stated goals.

Countries address privacy issues differently, said Anirudh Burman, an associate member of Carnegie India.

"What we are seeing so far is that most of these applications are designed for pandemic prevention," he said.

"We are not yet seeing any significant evidence of increased range of these applications. It is not yet clear that there is a significant advancement in function," he said.

But the risk of this happening is high in India, which has no data protection law or data protection authority, said Suhrith Parthasarathy, a lawyer.

"Aarogya Setu is framed as a necessary technological invasion of personal privacy to achieve a broader social purpose," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"But without a legal framework, and in the absence of a data protection law, the scope of the application is limitless."

