Image: Getty Image: Getty

Since the beginning of closing orders and mandates of social distancing, Many media points of sale to have come to the same conclusion: that Isolating people is unfathomably horny. But I am skeptical of this narrative: surely many people feel weakened by the stress and uncertainty of a global health crisis and really don't feel ready to attack their partner (or as gender essentialists) Gwyneth Paltrow said, "The female body when under stress goes into survival mode," which means that women don't want to have sex.) For singles, you might see some merits of wanting to do that since they currently cannot do that, and the heart wants what it cannot have. Or maybe they too are giving in to the weight of the world instead of their hormones. UniversallyI felt that depression will do that to you. In any case, the effects of not boning are felt economically: Aaccording to The GuardianCondom sales decreased during the covid-19 pandemic.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of the Reckitt Benckiser company, which owns the Durex condoms, said the brand suffers from a lack of bones. "What you see is that this virus is affecting the number of intimate occasions in the UK," he explained, because he stayed-to-household ordinances, increased anxiety among couples, and the fact that some less established couples may not be isolated from one another. All of that makes sense, but it leads to another problem: IIf condom production decreases due to indefinite quarantine, there could be serious health consequences. A spokesperson for the United Nations saying The Guardian"The shortage of condoms, or any contraceptive, could lead to an increase in unwanted pregnancies, with potentially devastating social and health consequences for adolescents, women, and their partners and families."

Last month, Reuters reported Condom shortages are inevitable: Karex Bhd of Malaysia, the world's largest condom manufacturer, closed due to a governmenttax lock. After just a week, that meant a shortfall of 100 million condoms, which could spell devastation for humanitarian efforts. If only sexual health were considered an essential business, straight?