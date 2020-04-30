Comcast Releases Mixed First-Quarter Results, Warns of COVID-19 "Significant" Hit in Second Quarter – Up News Info

Comcast delivered a mix of first quarter results, missing Wall Street's revenue expectations but exceeding earnings forecasts.

The media giant also warned investors of a "significant" hit to second-quarter results due to COVID-19.

Adjusted earnings per share hit 71 cents, a decrease of nearly 7% from the same quarter a year ago, but before consensus estimates of 68 cents. Revenue of $ 26.6 billion slipped a fraction of a year ago and also lived up to analyst expectations of $ 26.75 billion.

The coronavirus has fueled some parts of Comcast's business, with its cable unit seeing a 33% increase in upstream traffic and a 40% increase in WiFi data usage. But the company said the pandemic has brought many disadvantages and hopes it will have "a material adverse impact on our consolidated results of operations in the short and medium term."

The results "will be adversely affected in the second quarter by the significant deterioration in internal economic conditions in recent weeks," the company said in its earnings report, "and by the costs associated with our support for customer connectivity to as the population works and learns more and more remotely from home. "

NBCUniversal and Sky, he added, are also in a tough second quarter, with production and live sports at a standstill.

The company launched Peacock, its direct-to-consumer streaming service on April 15.

Comcast said it lost 409,000 video clients in the period.