Comcast, NBCU Executives Discuss Peacock, Sports Outlook, Probable Cost Cuts – Up News Info

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell sees initial signs "very, very encouraging" from Peacock, but sees "significant adjustments" on the Comcast division's spending side in light of COVID-19.

Shell made its first appearance on a Comcast earnings call, having taken over as CEO of NBCU earlier this year. He joined other executives who spoke to Wall Street analysts after Comcast reported first-quarter earnings. Shell also addressed the ongoing controversy over theatrical windows and Trolls World Tour. He said that premium video-on-demand releases of selected titles remain an option, but that theater remains a "core element" of the studio's business.

Shell was asked if the company is "right size" in terms of expenses. "Probably not," he said. "We spend a lot of time on our cost base and will make significant adjustments."

No executive mentioned the word "layoffs," but Comcast is among many companies that warn investors about second-quarter results due to the impact of the pandemic. Movie theaters, theme parks, and sports have closed in many countries in recent weeks.

Peacock, a Comcast participant in the broadcast derby, launched on April 15 on the company's Xfinity broadband and television platforms. A broader national launch on July 15 is still underway, executives confirmed on the call. "It is very early," Shell said of Peacock, but the results have been "very, very encouraging, particularly the amount of time each person spends watching" even though the service started working "without many of our flashy originals." Due to freeze production.

CEO Brian Roberts said Peacock has exceeded internal projections for monthly active users and average viewing time, although he did not offer any numbers. Comcast Cable chief Dave Watson said Peacock is showing "high levels of commitment to content."

When asked why Comcast did not accelerate the full deployment of Peacock given the general boom in streaming during the quarantine, Shell said: "We are in a marathon, not a speed race. We are an ad-based business. We don't see value, we're not trying to get subscriptions. " He said the company has a "measured strategy" and that the first results have left the management team "encouraged and even more optimistic in the long term."

Sports, especially the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, were supposed to offer a massive promotional boost for Peacock and everything else on NBCU. But CFO Michael Cavanagh said the company did not incur any losses from the games postponement until 2021. He also said that Comcast will be able to reduce the cost of sports rights in its 2020 balance because amortization of those costs occurs only when live air games.

Roberts said the fact that European sports leagues, especially soccer, are starting to schedule practices and that the live action returns in May may provide a model for how things will go in the US. USA In addition to the Olympics, NBCU has not faced the daily sporting impact that compares to the blows absorbed by Disney, ViacomCBS, or AT&T, but the fate of NFL Sunday Night Football – The # 1 TV show – is up for grabs.

Roberts invoked his late father Ralph, who founded the company and was one of the earliest pioneers of cable television. He said his father's upbeat streak remains "deep in the DNA" of the company, which is trying to see the bright side in the clouds filling the sky. "We have seen a change in consumer behavior," he said. "A lot of this was happening before COVID existed."

While the direction of the overall economy is difficult to predict, Comcast should be able to take advantage of the increases in people who work from home and need broadband service. "I don't think we will exchange positions with anyone," he said. "We like our company, we like our hand and we are going to focus on improving from here."