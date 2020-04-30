Colt, FN America leveraged production of M16A4 for overseas military sales – Defense Blog

FN America and Colt’s Manufacturing have been selected for the production of M16A4 rifles for foreign military sales customers.

In a statement Wednesday, the Defense Department said the two companies will compete for each contract request for $ 383.3 to provide M16A4 rifles for Afghanistan, Grenada, Iraq, Lebanon and Nepal.

"Workplaces and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2025," states a service press release.

The M16A4 rifle is the fourth generation of the legendary M16 series weapon system and is the world standard by which all other weapons in this class are judged.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The rifle has a camera to fire the 5.56x45mm (.223) NATO cartridge. It is a select fire rifle that has semi-automatic, three-shot fire capabilities. The cartridges are magazine fed and firing is accomplished using a direct impact gas operating system.

An interesting feature of this weapon is that its barrel is on the same axis with the stock. This feature reduces muzzle lift and increases precision, as the recoil force is directed backwards, rather than upwards.

Initially, the M16A4 weapon system was developed at the request of the United States Marine Corps to upgrade the M16A1, and went into full-scale production in 1987.