Collin County reports 21st coronavirus-related death; 84-year-old McKinney man – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Collin County public health authorities confirmed that an 84-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions, diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, died in hospital on Thursday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "We are saddened to learn of the death of a member of our community."

Collin County Health Services reported 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of this afternoon, 496 of those individuals had recovered and 28 were hospitalized.

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients in the county have died, according to reports filed with CCHCS.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure.

Some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.

If people experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages people to call their healthcare provider or emergency department before arrival to limit exposure.

