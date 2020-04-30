Cody Simpson will make use of & # 39; MTV Unplugged at Home & # 39; to release new songs

Instagram

Currently self-isolated with his girlfriend Miley Cyrus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the singer of & # 39; Pretty Brown Eyes & # 39; He claims he's trying to 'keep the flow while he's trapped inside'.

Cody Simpson He will present his new music online as part of the new MTV series Unplugged at Home on Friday afternoon, May 1.

The 23-year-old singer will debut in a series of new songs as he performs before fans from the comfort of his own home, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It is an interesting time for musicians with the nature of business changing so rapidly and everything is up in the air for the future," he told the Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph on Thursday. "(I'm) trying to stay creative and keep the flow going while I'm trapped inside."

"The upside is that I can still do things like MTV Unplugged to stay connected to my listeners."

Despite the unconventional setup, Cody, who is currently locked up with his girlfriend Miley CyrusHe said it had actually been a "liberating" experience playing music alone, allowing him "the freedom to follow my mind wherever it takes me throughout a song or performance."

"This is an epic series that has taken on a whole new life and is bringing great entertainment and music to people's homes at this difficult time," he added of the company. "(I'm) very happy to be a part of that."

The live broadcast is on MTV Australia's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/MTVAustraliaOfficial) at 4pm local time (2am ET, 7am BST).