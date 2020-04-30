Clarifying the most important misconceptions about the new NIL rules for student athlete payments

The report released Wednesday by the NCAA Board of Governors, based on the recommendations of the organization's working group on issues of student name, image, and likeness (NIL), weighed 31 pages. Even if you don't print the PDF file, it looks like a lot of paper.

It's a wealth of information on a complicated subject, so it should come as no surprise that it wasn't easily digestible to the American sports fan. There were many misconceptions in the hours after NCAA President Mark Emmert, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, and Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith did a thorough job of explaining the plan, and the Possible obstacles for college athletes to soon accept endorsement payments, social media activity, personal appearances and business they create.

As always, we are here to help separate the truth from the myth, with examples drawn from listening to various sports talk shows and reading Twitter:

1. Ninety percent of university teams will no longer be relevant.

Very bad. This largely depends on the sport in question, and also depends on one's definition of relevance. The Cincinnati Bearcats and Memphis Tigers start each season with zero chances of making it to the College Football Playoff, but they staged two classic matchups last November that determined who would be the champion of the American Athletic Conference. The crowd of the two games averaged 34,740. The people who attended seemed to be entertaining.

That they did not matter in relation to the national championship is the fault of the College Football Playoff, which has been held since 2014. It has served to concentrate power in the game in some select schools, especially Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Name, image and image rights were not a factor in this at all.

In NCAA basketball, the fact that Duke or Kentucky ranked in each No. 1 draft class from 2009 to 2018 did not prevent Villanova and Connecticut from winning two NCAA titles each. The Devils and Wildcats were annually significant, with Duke winning everything in 2010 and 2015, and Kentucky in 2012, but there was plenty of room for shows like Butler, Wichita State and Loyola to reach the Final Four, and Dayton to position themselves. himself to receive a seed from the NCAA Tournament No. 1.

There is no evidence or logic dictating the advent of NIL agreements for college athletes that will upset that rare competitive balance.

2. Schools will form marketing departments to make deals for their athletes.

INCORRECT. Schools will be prohibited from participating in organizing marketing opportunities for their athletes. And believe me, that's exactly how you want it. Because they don't want to cross the line between student / athlete and employee. They don't want their athletes to be considered professionals. And they don't want the Title IX headaches that would be huge if, as you might assume based on television and attendance earnings for the various sports, athletes in men's basketball and soccer get a large chunk of the financial opportunities to develop.

3. Schools will recruit promising to organize filing fees.

INCORRECT. As discussed, schools will not participate in organizing NIL opportunities for students. And, as Ackerman made clear, promoters will not be allowed to participate in the recruiting process by offering such deals prior to enrollment.

Now, certainly, a head coach could go on a home visit and say, "Our starting quarterback did very well at autograph signing last fall, and I could see that he reaped the same benefit." That's not unlike a coach who promises a high school star who will have an advantage in reaching the NFL by signing in State U.

But if a booster were to whisper to the same young man that there would be a car and an appearance contract waiting for him to sign, well, that would be a violation of NCAA rules. It would be a trap. We are cheating now. This would simply take a different turn.

4. Fair market value is established by what a party is willing to pay, and the NCAA has no commercial interference.

SORRY NO. The NCAA is fine with allowing athletes to earn what the market normally pays, but not what an enthusiastic booster is willing to offer simply to help the U State win or to host the superstar quarterback.

This is clearly no different than prohibiting no-show jobs. Should athletes be paid to turn on automatic sprinklers? That junk was happening so long ago that it appeared as a scene in "One on One," which was released in 1977.

If an athlete makes a personal appearance at an auto dealership or autograph signing, sportsman love booster doesn't need to sweeten payday. Fair market value. That's what people have begged for years, and in high volume since Twitter was invented. Penalty fee. So that should be the standard.

5. Schools in the largest markets will have a great advantage.

SO WRONG. Since when did big city schools dominate college athletics? Since 1976, when Tony Dorsett and the Pitt Panthers went 12-0, the city's college football champions have been: Miami (1983, 1987, 1989, 2001); Washington (1991), Ohio State (2002, 2014), USC (2004) and Texas (2005). That's nine in 43 years. And, let's be honest, Columbus and Austin are both college towns and big cities.

There is no doubt that the big university brands attract the best players. But those brands are big because teams have huge followers that stretch across state lines and often beyond. And those followers emanate from less populated places like Tuscaloosa (a city of 101,000 inhabitants in the 24th most populous state) and Clemson (a city of 17,000 inhabitants in the 23rd most populous state).

In college basketball, Gonzaga is a school of 7,400 in a city of 219,000. And yet their teams are known from coast to coast.

Large city schools may actually be at a disadvantage because professional athletes tend to dominate their markets.

6. The NCAA is trying to keep college football / basketball video games out of the market.

RIDICULOUS. When has the NCAA been eager to reject money? If there were a popular video game or games based on college sports, the organization and its member schools would receive revenue from the company, as would the players.

But the kinds of arrangements that exist now for NFL players or NBA players to add license fees don't exist for college athletes. And creating one is complicated, because universities, as mentioned, do not want to proclaim their athletes as employees.

There is a logic to that. If a Division I soccer player is an employee, is he also a Division III player? If a D-I basketball player is an employee, is he a Division I field hockey player? If every athlete in a Power 5 program were an employee, that would probably fire more than half; Most of them are engaged in sports that lose significant amounts of money.

Video games are not critical to the issue of the NCAA's request for a Congressional action on NIL rights, but the NCAA publication on this development made sure to mention it.