Chris Pratt offers roles in the new movie & # 39; Jurassic & # 39; for the Coronavirus charity

Universal tables

Fans get a chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in the upcoming movie & # 39; Jurassic World & # 39; in exchange for donations to Covid-19 relief efforts amid the ongoing pandemic.

Up News Info –

Chris Pratt is offering two lucky movie fans a chance to be eaten by a dinosaur in the next "Jurassic world"movie.

The Hollywood star is the latest celebrity to participate in the All-In Challenge project, for which the stars offer incredible prizes in exchange for donations to the coronavirus relief efforts.

After being challenged to participate by Justin BieberChris went the extra mile and offered two "recognizable" roles as a dinosaur lunch in the next "Jurassic World: Dominion"

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The "Parks and Recreation"Star said in a video that it had taken him two weeks to" pull all the necessary strings "to convince the heads of Universal Pictures studio to accept the challenge.

He added: "You are guaranteed to be recognizable, not to cut the film, absolutely on film forever, cemented, your legacy, forever, eaten by a dinosaur in a film."

However, a listing on the All-In Challenge website states that there is no guarantee, "that such appearance will be included in the final production or that production will be released at all."

There are two opportunities on offer, one for a draw that costs $ 10 to enter and one for the highest bidder.

All of the money raised will go to the Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and America's Food Fund charities, which will help provide meals to those who are hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After announcing the award, Chris challenged three of his "Avengers Endgame"co-stars, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworthand Robert Downey Jr. to participate and offer your own rewards to donors.