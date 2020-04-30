Chris Brown gets excited about Ammika Harris once again after sharing a sexy swimsuit photo!

Another day in quarantine, another day for Chris Brown adding to speculation that he and his mom, Ammika Harris, are romantically together. As you may know, the star previously spoke about the model when commenting under a sensual photo of her that she is the "most beautiful woman on the planet,quot;.

That said, it seems like she didn't end the flirting as she also got excited about another snap she posted, showing off her swimsuit body.

It's safe to say that Chris was impressed and everyone else was too.

In fact, people can't believe how quickly she got back into shape after giving birth to her and Chris's son, Aeko, in November.

So is! Just five months after becoming a mother for the first time, Ammika was stunned in a string bikini, showing off her strong abs and toned body.

While it took Chris a day to see the post, when he did, he made sure to leave a comment featuring a sunglasses emoji to suggest that it looked great or even that it was shining like the sun. Who knows?

In addition, elsewhere, he also commented "Cold,quot;, which is, as you may already know, the jargon most used to describe an attractive woman.

Sure enough, it looked amazing in the photo!

The young mother, who is still trapped in Germany in the midst of quarantine, posed for the camera, demonstrating her modeling skills and great genes.

In the caption, she didn't write anything specific, but she made sure to credit Ezili Swim for the two-piece swimsuit she was wearing.

As for the fans, they were very excited to see Chris flirting with Ammika again.

These are some of his reactions in this regard: & # 39; @chrisbrownofficial WE LOVE TO SEE IT & # 39; / & # 39; I'm here for that & # 39; / & # 39; @chrisbrownofficial I send you all & # 39; / & # 39; @chrisbrownofficial I love her like no other & # 39; . & # 39; / & # 39; @chrisbrownofficial YU KNO U LOVE HERRR BOIII. & # 39; / & # 39; @chrisbrownofficial I love to see you all !!!! & # 39;



