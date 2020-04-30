CHP Identifies Driver Whose Highway 1 Crash Was Captured in Dash Camera Video – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFICA (Up News Info SF) – The mystery surrounding the video of an SUV van driving down a cliff on Highway 1 was solved with the recovery of the driver's body, the California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

Investigators said the human remains and a California driver's license found on nearby Montara Beach led them to conclude that San Francisco's Tracey Sinclair was driving north on Highway 1 south of Gray Whale Cove when He left the cliff the morning of December 30. .

Additionally, a missing person's report submitted by Sinclair's family members and a DNA match confirmed by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office provided the remaining circumstantial evidence to indicate that she was the driver.

The Department of Motor Vehicles search also revealed that Sinclair is the registered owner of a 2007 Lexus SUV.

"Although they lacked sufficient information to positively identify the driver at the time of the incident, the San Francisco CHP investigators remained determined and vigilant in solving the case and bringing the proper closure to surviving family and friends," the CHP said in a press release.

A mystery surrounded the incident since another driver passing by the scene captured the dramatic video. But despite a massive search later that day, the driver and vehicle were unable to be located as dangerous ocean conditions prevented first responders from further search and rescue efforts.

"The San Francisco area CHP would like to express our sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends," the agency said in its press release.