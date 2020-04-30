China: China will tighten rules to prevent movies from being released online: Sources – Latest News

While cinemas closed in China during the coronavirus epidemic are waiting for everything to reopen, regulators plan to protect their businesses by enforcing rules to prevent movies from being released online, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The release of two online films during the closure caused a stir in China's film industry, and theaters fear they may be overlooked in the future, devastating ticket revenue at a time when they are no longer sure how fast the public will regain confidence to go to the movies.

Authorities have told industry executives in recent weeks that they plan to more strictly administer the "theatrical window period,quot; requirements, referring to a period of time during which films must be screened in theaters before that can be shown elsewhere.

China's film industry, the world's second-largest by box office after the United States, was shaken by authorities who ordered the closure of more than 10,000 theaters in January for more than three months.

Unable to premiere in a cinema, Huanxi Media Group released their hit comedy & # 39; Lost in Russia & # 39; on the Beijing ByteDance Network Technology Ltd online streaming platforms for free.

Even when industry executives complained that the precedent set by the deal could harm their business, a second movie was also released on the online streaming platform iQiyi Inc.

In a letter to the National Film Administration, 23 theaters and film studios warned that online releases would "destroy,quot; the film industry and the movie release process.

According to industry sources, to safeguard the industry as authorities prepare to loosen restrictions related to the virus, the regulator has tightened the rules that movies will only be shown on online platforms after a wider release. On cinemas.

"We are all standardizing contracts now after & # 39; Lost in Russia & # 39 ;, which caused great concern throughout the industry; from now on, we should all stick to the window period," said one source. , an executive with significant state backing. Cinema distributor.

A senior iQiyi executive who declined to be named told Reuters the company would follow the government's instructions.

"Our goal is the same: to let people watch good movies," said the executive. An iQiyi spokeswoman declined to comment.

The National Film Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ByteDance also did not immediately respond.

The Beijing International Film Festival will hold an online festival this year in iQiyi during the national holiday from May 1-5.

The National Film Administration said on Wednesday that China's cinema box office is facing losses of more than 30 billion yuan ($ 4.24 billion) this year due to the coronavirus epidemic. Box office revenue was 64 billion yuan in 2019.

Enforcing the rules on theatrical release marks a possible setback for online platforms and producers like Huanxi Media.

On January 24, Huanxi's stake had soared as much as 46% to HK $ 2, after the entertainment group announced that it had signed an agreement under which the Beijing ByteDance not listed would pay 630 million yuan ($ 91.3 million) to Huanxi for the delivery of the license. online video content.

Huanxi's share price traded at HK $ 1.49 on Thursday, reflecting in part declines in Hong Kong's broader market in recent months hit by the virus.

In the case of Nasdaq-trade iQiyi, its share increased 7% a day after a movie was released on its platform in February. It traded at $ 23.85 on February 3 and closed at $ 17.72 on Wednesday.

There will be a fair amount of movies waiting to be released once theaters start showing again. A handful were allowed to reopen late last month, but they were quickly asked to re-close amid concerns that early relaxation of the locks could trigger another wave of infections.

