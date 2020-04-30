Child welfare advocates warn of "troubling,quot; impacts on children amid pandemic

On a typical April, known to advocates of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Mary McGeown and her colleagues would be happy to see a drop in reports of child abuse and neglect.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, the last month has been far from normal.

Advocates have seen a dramatic reduction in allegations of child abuse in the past month: approximately 60 percent fewer reports compared to the same period in 2019, McGeown, who serves as executive director of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, he told Boston.com recently.

It is not a development that is taking place.

"It is troubling because we know that the same people who have their eyes on these children (teachers, early childhood service providers, after-school providers) are not seeing the children," said McGeown, pointing to warnings to stay in home and distance learning. measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "That means the concerns are not being raised or followed up. So it is very, very worrying."

The Department of Children and Families has reported a steady decline in reports of abuse and neglect each week from the beginning of March through April. During the first week of March, the state received 2,124 reports.

For the week of April 12, the state received 963 reports.

In a statement, DCF spokeswoman Andrea Grossman noted the state's dependency on mandatory reporters, such as teachers and doctors, to receive reports of child abuse.

"Children are safer when they are visible in the community and, in these unprecedented circumstances, DCF is coordinating efforts with our partner organizations that serve children to stay connected to children," said Grossman. “Social workers continue to respond to emergencies in person and make home visits when serious child safety problems arise. In addition, DCF's approach is consistent with federal guidance, which includes the addition of video conferences to maintain contact with children, families, and adoptive parents. "

Mandated reporters generally account for 80 percent of abuse or neglect reports received by DCF.

As distance learning kicked in, McGeown said she and her colleagues are working to spread the word to educators that if they have concerns about a student, the child welfare industry is still open and ready to participate. and help.

The executive director of the MSPCC stressed that not only forced journalists can and should report their concerns during the pandemic. The entire community has a responsibility to ensure the well-being of the children within it, he said. Especially if there is a family or situation that you were concerned about before the pandemic.

Food and housing insecurity is already stressful for families at risk, he said.

"Children living in poverty or living with families struggling with substance use problems, unemployment, mental illness, are 22 times more likely to be abused than a child living in a home without those stressors,quot; said the executive director.

The stress of the pandemic, with the social and economic difficulties it has brought with it, is an additional concern.

"We know this is a very challenging time," he said. "People who see children don't see them, families experience a lot of stress, children are anxious. This is a traumatic event for an adult, but for a child whose routines have been eliminated and are now in a A stressful home can be a very, very dangerous time. And as I said, at a time when the best we can do for our public health is to isolate ourselves, it is that isolation that could put children at risk. "

The child welfare advocate said she hopes to see an increase in reports of abuse and neglect as families and children re-engage in social activities outside the home. During a normal year, the system sees fewer accusations during the summer months for the same reason that there is a drop now, because the children are not in school.

Generally, there is an expected increase in reports in late September and early October as students return to classrooms.

"I suspect we will see something similar as we get into what seems like the other side of normal," said McGeown.

It is not just the decline in the number of reports of abuse and neglect that advocates are concerned about. As expected, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are more far-reaching across the entire child welfare system, McGeown said.

"All the kids that take over, all of our work is to make sure that they have lifelong connections and a family," said McGeown. "And in the best of circumstances, reuniting a child with its parents, its biological parents."

McGeown praised the child welfare system, which relies on face-to-face meetings, for the "quick,quot; moves it has made as an industry to be remote with virtual engagement. Home visits continue virtually and the staff has had to be creative in how they relate to children and families.

"If you have a child you are nervous about, you could say, 'Give me a tour of your apartment.' … there are many clues that staff can use to feel comfortable and well about the conditions a child is in, or to raise a red flag if a child is in imminent danger or at risk, "he said." Those visits are still ongoing. It may not look exactly like it did a month ago, that it would be a social worker, but they can raise that banner and a worker will go out to that house to make sure that a child is safe. "

Face-to-face visits between children who have been removed from their homes and their parents are also taking place virtually, with an additional focus on making technology-hosted visits meaningful. The foster parents are feeding the babies while the biological father watches Zoom. Or the father reads a book during the video call.

But sometimes still, visitors just won't click. McGeown said a 4-year-old boy may not be interested in sitting in front of a camera for 15 minutes. But even with interruptions, once a child is in the system, everyone focuses on what can be done to reunite a family and keep those visits meaningful.

"For that child in care, that's the only parent they know," said the director of the MSPCC. “They love that father and they care about that father and they think about that father. So I am concerned about those children who cannot connect with their birth family. That is another area that could create great anxiety and, if we are not careful, delay the ability of the child and the family to reunite. "

Courts are closed, except in emergencies, which include the protective removal of a child from a home. Children continued to be placed in homes, and the reunification or placement efforts that were underway before the pandemic have continued. But McGeown said long-term paths for reunification are likely to be affected and slowed down.

You are concerned that a backlog of cases may occur, leaving children in prolonged limbo, which would be detrimental.

“Certainly, for the first two weeks there really was a transformation of putting things in place so that these virtual tours could occur, so that the workers were safe and the children were safe, and really a lot of work to make sure the system was able to meet immediate needs, "said McGeown.

"And as we move forward, I think we will start looking at what are the next issues we need to think about as we move forward in the next few weeks and on the other side of this? So that we don't run into many cases in the fall backed, "he said. "We need to make sure that we are in a position to make sure that children have a permanent loving home, be it their biological or adoptive home."

In general, the focus should remain on promoting and maintaining children's social and emotional well-being amidst the stress and trauma of the pandemic. Regardless of their home situation, all children, like adults, are experiencing the fear and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak. For children who are already committed to the child welfare system, whose lives have either been disrupted or are challenging and stressful, it is especially concerning.

You are concerned that the interruptions of not being able to see friends and distance learning affect your behavioral health needs.

"To begin with, those kids have lived a chaotic life, so I'm concerned about the trauma of what was once routine, going to school, seeing teachers, having friends, those kinds of connections are no longer there," said the principal. of the MSPCC. "Taking a child, who has already experienced a great deal of loss, pain and trauma, and adding one more is cause for concern."

With the continuing challenge of the pandemic, McGeown urged everyone to be on "high alert,quot; for children in their communities.

"People must call, they must present and they must report," he said. "And I know that is a difficult thing for people because people, when raising a family, feel that it is a very personal problem." But children need us all to think about them. And sometimes children don't have a voice and it's up to us as a community to really take care of them. "

Anyone who suspects that a child has been abused or neglected can call the DCF Children at Risk Hotline (800) 792-5200 from 5 p.m. at 8:45 a.m., Monday through Friday and on weekends and holidays. Local DCF offices It also answers calls during normal business hours.