Chick-fil-A to Offer Home Meal Kits for Customers to Prepare in Response to Coronavirus Security Measures

# Roommates, we all know that when it comes to fast food chains, Chick-fil-A always ranks high on the favorites list, but given that coronavirus has limited the way customers get their fix , the company has found a way to help you Chick-fil-A has announced its plans to offer home meal kits, so that customers can prepare some of their most popular menu items from the comfort of their home.

@CNN reports that Chick-fil-A wants their customers to know that just because the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way their food is consumed, they still have it covered. The company is officially launching a home food kit as more people eat at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Chick-fil-A will start selling its new food kits nationwide starting May 4th At $ 14.99 each, however, each individual restaurant will decide if they want to offer them. Chick-fil-A expects that at least half of its locations decide to opt.

Chick-fil-A meal kits can only be ordered individually for delivery or pickup. The company expects customers to only have to take a trip picking up a dinner kit when they drive for breakfast or lunch. The dinner kit only has one option, a parmesan chicken meal that includes two breaded steaks, marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic-lemon pasta. Customers can customize the kit by swapping precooked breaded steaks for grilled or spicy chicken.

Michael Patrick of the Beyond Restaurant team at Chick-fil-A explained the new meal kits:

“Customers ask us to serve them at home. So we brought him back. "

Earlier this month, the company officially began selling 16-ounce bottles of its popular Polynesian sauce and other exclusive sauces at Publix, Target, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores in Florida.

