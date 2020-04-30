Cherry Creek Arts Festival 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Just a few months after its 30th anniversary, CherryArts cancels the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, scheduled for July 3-5, in Denver's upscale Cherry Creek neighborhood.

The massive art fair, market and jury competition generally attracts more than 330,000 people from Colorado and the state, organizers said in a press release announcing the cancellation.

"It is with great sadness that we share the difficult decision made by the CherryArts board of directors to cancel the Cherry Creek Arts Festival 2020," said CherryArts CEO Tara Brickell. "This decision was made after weeks of careful deliberation on the challenging and changing impacts of COVID-19 and was reported by public health officials from the City of Denver and the State of Colorado."

While the festival has already blocked July 2-4, 2021 for their return, it offers full refunds for booth fees and the option for sworn artists who were approved for 2020 to return next year. Those who choose not to return in 2021 can reapply for that event at a later date if circumstances change.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Meanwhile, the non-profit organization CherryArts is organizing its Art Shop, a virtual platform where shopping directly supports CherryArts artists and a free online virtual learning page for families. It is also partnering with Food For Thought, an organization that delivers thousands of meals to Denver Public School students and their families, to distribute art kits to families in need throughout Denver, authorities said.

"The community needs the support of organizations like ours now more than ever," said Brickell. "We hope to use our platform throughout the year to bring art to everyone."

Visit cherryarts.org for information on community initiatives and programs, or to donate to support artists and ongoing arts education programs.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news straight to your inbox.