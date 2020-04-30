Chase Bank requires more credit, lower for new mortgage loans – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – If you are looking to buy a home, it might be a little more difficult to get approval. New JP Morgan Chase customers will have to come with better credit and more cash.

A credit score of 700 is the starting point, plus a down payment of 20 percent of the home's value is what the bank is looking for in an applicant.

Industry experts say that while the future of the economy remains unknown, lenders are avoiding high-risk borrowers.

"Which means they are going to have to have some money to put into the transaction. Their credit scores will have to be at certain levels, hopefully their job is restored or they were never fired," said the vice president of loans at Diversified Members Credit Union JR Smith.

Lenders say the change can be attributed to widespread unemployment and a slump in the housing market.

"When the governor's order went into effect, home stay, security, the housing market basically closed, and therefore people were thinking and looking at the houses," Smith said.

But for buyers with their feet still in the game, some financial institutions are not adjusting the requirements.

Diversified Members Credit Union advisers say many cooperatives manage mortgage loans under the same guidelines as before the pandemic.

“We have not changed our loan criteria. We are a financial cooperative. We are owned by our members, so our responsibility is to take care of our members to the best of our ability. If they have planned, they have their credit in order, they have a little money to transact to buy a house, I think they should and should be ready and should have the opportunity, "Smith said.

