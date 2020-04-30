Charges: James Bulygo Beat strangled his 82-year-old mother – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – – A 56-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a brutal attack on his own mother at her Bloomington home early Wednesday morning.

The criminal complaint states that the police responded to an emergency call to 911 around 6:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of 90th Street West. The police arrived and James Bulygo let them in, whom the officers described as nervous. He had blood on his clothes, and he told the officers it was from his mother.

The 82-year-old victim was soon discovered unconscious on a bloodstained sofa, with a towel around her neck multiple times.

Bulygo told officers that he had been arguing with her for an hour or two before getting so angry that he started hitting her with a tape measure. He said he did not remember why he decided to strangle her.

The victim was taken to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced hypothermic state. It is not expected to survive.

Bulygo told investigators that he has mental health problems. You could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.