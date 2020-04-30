Chargers' Justin Herbert predicted Justin Herbert would be an NFL QB someday

Justin Herbert said it into existence.

The Chargers' new face of football predicted long ago that he would live in Los Angeles as an NFL player in a "time capsule,quot; exercise released by the Chargers on Wednesday.

(Side note: A 9 year old reading a Mike Lupica book? Impressive.)

Among the things former Duck QB predicted: He would live in Los Angeles, be an NFL player, and grow to great size. He underestimated his height a bit, as he is now 6-6; He said he would reach 6-3 in his letter.

Fortunately for Herbert, the Chargers were at their destination and did not face a difficult decision at No. 6 after the Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama to the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles expects Herbert to join a long line of Chargers quarterbacks featuring Dan Fouts, Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers.

If there's anything more hope for Chargers fans, it's that Herbert wrote one of his biggest hobbies as "lose." That is good. Plus, he's apparently a Chargers fan, so he's also very adorable.

I wonder if Herbert has the lottery numbers.