Channing Tatum and Jessie J spark reconciliation rumors with a motorcycle ride

The actor of & # 39; Magic Mike & # 39; and the creator of hits of & # 39; Price Tag & # 39; They seem to have come back again when the couple is seen enjoying a motorcycle ride together in Los Angeles.

Channing Tatum and Jessie JThe intermittent romance seems to have returned after the couple was spotted enjoying a motorcycle ride in Los Angeles.

The two stars broke up enjoying the outdoors together on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, just weeks after they allegedly parted ways for the second time. the Magic mike He was seen riding the bicycle while the singer clung to him.

The news of the apparent reunion comes days after the 32-year-old Brit posted a dedication to the actor on Instagram to celebrate his 40th birthday on Monday.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man here," he wrote alongside a photo of Tatum. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful that you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

The couple started dating in 2018 after Channing separated from his wife. Jenna Dewan – The mother of the actor's six-year-old daughter, Everly.