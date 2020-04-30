Channing Tatum and Jessie J are seen together: are they already a couple?

Jessie J and Channing Tatum continue to see each other despite media reports suggesting that they parted ways. Entertainment Tonight recently spoke to a source in early April who claimed that their romance was over, but that no longer appears to be the case.

As previously reported, the ET source said earlier this year that the 40-year-old actor and 32-year-old singer had separated again just three months after they were back together. However, if the new paparazzi photos are an indication of what's going on between them, it looks like they're a couple.

Last Wednesday night, the paparazzi spotted Jessie in the back of Channing's motorcycle in Los Angeles, California. In addition, Channing was seen outside her home the same day. While it appears they are dating again, the new ET source claimed otherwise.

According to insider information, Jessie and Channing are "just friends,quot; right now and aren't looking to get into anything serious. Their motorcycle rally came just days after Channing wished him a happy birthday on his social media account.

Jessie wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to this special man here." Jessie J went on to say in her post that she was so grateful that he was born and equally grateful for how they met. As previously noted, a source said they parted ways earlier this year.

Insiders claimed that the breakup was not dramatic or negative, they simply could not get it to work due to scheduling conflicts. Also, they realized that they were better as friends anyway. Jessie J, on the other hand, has said different things in the past.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

In previous Instagram posts, Jessie J claimed that the media was rarely right about the state of their relationship.

Ad

However, she never directly revealed whether or not they were a couple. Some social media users believe that they have been dating casually all this time and that neither side is interested in something serious.



Post views:

0 0