Certain public recreation allowed to resume, exactly what depends on the city – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TARRANTE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Cities under the same state order to allow some recreational activities to resume again starting Friday, are making different decisions about what that would include.

Tennis courts and golf courses should be reopened, under Governor Greg Abbott's latest executive order.

Some cities are expanding that to include restrooms, benches, and park pavilions. Others are unlocking dog parks.

Still others, including the cities of Fort Worth and Mansfield, have not made any announcements or been able to answer questions Thursday night about which facilities would reopen the next day.

Southlake was preparing to have one of the largest lists of reopened facilities, including park batting cages and picnic tables.

Assistant city manager Alison Ortowski said city staff based the decision from the perspective of what tennis and golf players could expect to have available if they used the city courts.

"With real attention to whether we open these amenities, what practices are we going to put in place to make sure we disinfect and clean them as safely as possible if people choose to use them," he said.

Arlington planned to open its tennis center, but the restrooms, pavilions, and water features in the parks will remain closed.

Parks director Lemuel Randolph explained that the city did not have enough operating personnel to monitor the group's size, which Abbott said should be limited to four people. Nor would it be possible to disinfect facilities to the extent necessary under current state guidelines.

Most cities keep playgrounds closed for the same reason.

Some dog parks, in Keller and Southlake, are expected to reopen.