Catch up with the parks and recreation characters

The day we never imagined coming is finally here.

Tonight, Parks and Recreation He returns for a special one-night event, with almost the entire cast repeating their characters for an episode set in modern times. Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Retta, Aziz Ansari, Jim O & # 39; Heir and more will be on our screens tonight in an episode filmed in each of their homes , for themselves.

You can read all about how the special came about, but you can also get an update on how the series originally ended in 2015, and remember where everyone is now and what will happen to them in the future, thanks to a huge amount of flash forward.

The finale began with one last meeting in the Parks department before everyone broke up, with Leslie, Ben, April, and Andy all moving to Washington D.C., while Donna headed to Seattle. Garry had become the acting mayor, and Tom was doing pretty well with Tom & # 39; s Bistro, and he was engaged. Craig had been left behind to head the Parks department.