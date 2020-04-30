Catch up with the parks and recreation characters

The day we never imagined coming is finally here.
Tonight, Parks and Recreation He returns for a special one-night event, with almost the entire cast repeating their characters for an episode set in modern times. Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Retta, Aziz Ansari, Jim O & # 39; Heir and more will be on our screens tonight in an episode filmed in each of their homes , for themselves.
You can read all about how the special came about, but you can also get an update on how the series originally ended in 2015, and remember where everyone is now and what will happen to them in the future, thanks to a huge amount of flash forward.
The finale began with one last meeting in the Parks department before everyone broke up, with Leslie, Ben, April, and Andy all moving to Washington D.C., while Donna headed to Seattle. Garry had become the acting mayor, and Tom was doing pretty well with Tom & # 39; s Bistro, and he was engaged. Craig had been left behind to head the Parks department.
Flash Forwards took us from 2017 to 2019 to 2022, then to 2025, 2035, and even 2048, when Garry dies at 100 and someone could be the president, if this is how we are supposed to play a Service-looking man. Secret that Ben or Leslie says it was time to go.
To find out where everyone was in the finale, watch below!
Danny Feld / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Leslie Knope
Leslie and Ben moved to Washington D.C., where she became Deputy Director of Operations for the Department of the Interior, which is her current job in 2020. In 2025, she will run for governor of Indiana and win, serving two terms. By 2048, she or Ben may or may not be the President of the United States.
Danny Feld / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Ben Wyatt
Ben ran for Congress in 2018 and won, and he or Leslie may or may not be POTUS in 2048, but we may never know.
Justin Lubin / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
Ron Swanson
For now, Ron continues to run the Very Good Building company and raise his family with Diane (Lucy Lawless), but in 2022, he will step down as president and become superintendent of Pawnee National Park.
Danny Feld / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
April Ludgate
April got a job in Washington D.C. at the American Service Foundation, helping people find work. In 2023, Janet Snakehole and Burt Macklin remain strong, and even decide to have children. Her first child, Burt Snakehole Ludgate Karate Dracula Macklin Demon Jack-o-Lantern Dwyer (Jack Dwyer for short) will be born on Halloween 2023. April is pregnant again in 2025.
Ben Cohen / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Andy Dwyer
Andy followed his wife to Washington D.C., but prior to that, he was hosting a Johnny Karate television show. Baby Jack's full name is his idea.
Colleen Hayes / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Donna Meagle
Donna (Retta) moved to Seattle and became a successful real estate agent after marrying school teacher Joe (Keegan Michael Key), and together they do many luxury trips. In 2023, she and April will establish an after-school education program for teachers like Joe.
Colleen Hayes / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Garry / Jerry Gergich
Jerry, whose name was Garry the entire time, became the royal mayor of Pawnee after a term as acting mayor. He will remain mayor for decades, and he will happily celebrate his centennial with his extended family in 2048 before he died asleep that night in 2048.
Colleen Hayes / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Tom haverford
Tom married Lucy (Natalie Morales) and tried to franchise Tom & # 39; s Bistro, but ended up losing everything because "the stock market collapsed, credit ran out,quot; and the country ran out of meat. But then he will write two self-help books on failure and he will become a great success.
Tyler Golden / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Ann Perkins
Ann decided to raise her son away from Pawnee, so she and Chris moved to Michigan before the last season of the series. They return through a Parks department. reunion in 2025 with his son Oliver and daughter Leslie.
Colleen Hayes / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Chris Traeger
Chris moved with Ann to Michigan to work at the University of Michigan before the final season, but they return in 2025 for a meeting, where Chris announces that they will return to Indiana, where he will be Director of Admissions at Indiana University.
Colleen Hayes / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Jean-Ralphio and Mona Lisa Saperstein
Jean-Ralphio lived up to his usual scams in 2017, pretending to be disabled to skip the line at Six Flags. In 2022, he will fake his death for insurance money with his sister Mona Lisa by his side, and then they will be caught immediately.
A parks and recreation special airs tonight at 8:30 a.m., after a salute from the Paley Center to the show at 8 p.m. on NBC.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.
%MINIFYHTML06d11142c9361141616dfe83885d4d3d14%