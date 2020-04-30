Carrie Coon to star in HBO's Julian Fellowes series "The Gilded Age" in recast – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Coon has been chosen as one of the main protagonists of Julian Fellowes The golden age drama on HBO. The nine-episode series is a co-production between HBO and Universal TV.

Coon will play Bertha Russell. She replaces Amanda Peet, who had originally been cast for the role, but had to retire due to scheduling issues. The golden age, whose films in New York, where the period drama is set, will begin production this spring. With all Hollywood production suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, The golden age He is currently looking for a new start to production in the fall when Peet will no longer be available.

The fictional epic of New York City's millionaire titans in the 1880s comes from Downton Abbey fellows team, producer Gareth Neame and director Michael Engler.

Related story & # 39; My Brilliant Friend & # 39 ;: HBO and Rai renew the adaptation of Elena Ferrante for season 3

Bertha Russell of Coon comes from the common middle class. She backed her instincts when she set out to catch her husband George, the son of a merchant family who has proven himself to be a financial genius. She is determined to use her money and position to enter a society that resists change at all times.

Coon joins series regulars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Created, written and executive produced by Fellowes, The golden age It focuses on a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and the widening disparity between old and new money. In this context of change, the story begins in 1882: it features the young Marian Brook, the orphan daughter of a Union general, who moves into the New York City home of her money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African American woman, Marian inadvertently engages in a social war between one of her aunts, an offshoot of the old money set, and her stupendously wealthy neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon, and his ambitious wife, George. and Bertha Russell. In this exciting new world that is on the brink of the modern era, will Marian follow the established rules of society or forge her own path?

Fellowes, Neame, Engler, and David Crockett are executive producers, and Engler also directs.

Coon was most recently seen on television playing Vera Walker in the second season of the USA Network drama anthology series. The sinner. Coon won the 1st Double TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Drama for his work on both The remains and Fargo Its decisive role in Fargo It also earned him an Emmy nomination. His upcoming films include IFC. The nest and Sony Pictures " Ghostbusters: Beyond.

Coon, a member of the Chicago Steppenwolf Theater Company ensemble, is represented by UTA, Foundation Talent Management and Peikoff Mahan Law.