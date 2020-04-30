Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are dancing during their coronavirus quarantine

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have too much fun during their Coronavirus quarantine. Due to a medical failure that happened to one of Bruce's young daughters with his wife Emma Hemming Willis, he is now isolating himself in Idaho with his ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. It is surprising to see a divorced couple get along so well, especially in such extreme circumstances. Many people would find hiding with their former spouse under quarantine as a living nightmare, but for Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, it is a time of celebration, joy, and happiness. Some people have even asked why the couple divorced in the first place, as they can get along so well 22 years later.

Rumer Willis, the couple's 31-year-old daughter, shared videos of their parents dancing during their quarantine and they quickly went viral. Rumer shared the images on his official Instagram account, where he has 795k followers.

At the beginning of the video, Bruce Willis is using an app that looks like he's going through a series of glamorous photos. Below, Rumer can be heard saying the following to his parents.

"Act as if you like them."

It is unclear why he said that because the two seem to like each other in his recent social media posts. As soon as Rumer made the statement, a voice was heard in the background saying, "But not like this."

There is no doubt that many people are curious about the real nature of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship simply because they get along so well during this quarantine!

Demi and Bruce obeyed their daughter's demand and the two playfully joked and then started dancing.

It has also been noted that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis continue to wear matching outfits during the Coronavirus crash, and today's videos were no exception. They both wore black costumes while having fun and dancing with their children.

You can view Rumer Willis' Instagram video footage with his parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis below.

What do you think of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis quarantined together?

Could you spend more than a month hiding with your ex?

