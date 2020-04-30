Brooks Laich shares the state of his sex life away from Julianne Hough

Brooks LaichSex life is not very active right now.

As fans may know, the ice hockey pro has been socially estranged from his Idaho property, while his famous wife of almost three years, Julianne Hough, remains hundreds of miles away in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a source previously explained to E! News, "(Brooks) likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that's fine for both of them."

"She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is how it looks, then so be it," said the source, adding that their marriage does not have "a traditional configuration,quot; and that everyone "speaks,quot; days and we are in constant communication. "

While, according to the source, "they are both happy and working things out together and apart," the two are not physically together, which Laich addressed again on his podcast, How men thinkWhile discussing how quarantining at home can affect people's sex lives.

However, Laich was direct from the beginning: "I'm in Idaho, so I don't have much to say about this. My wife is back in Los Angeles; I mean, not much of that happens here," he said with a laugh.