Brooks Laich shares the state of his sex life away from Julianne Hough

As fans may know, the ice hockey pro has been socially estranged from his Idaho property, while his famous wife of almost three years, Julianne Hough, remains hundreds of miles away in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a source previously explained to E! News, "(Brooks) likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that's fine for both of them."
"She wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is how it looks, then so be it," said the source, adding that their marriage does not have "a traditional configuration,quot; and that everyone "speaks,quot; days and we are in constant communication. "
While, according to the source, "they are both happy and working things out together and apart," the two are not physically together, which Laich addressed again on his podcast, How men thinkWhile discussing how quarantining at home can affect people's sex lives.
However, Laich was direct from the beginning: "I'm in Idaho, so I don't have much to say about this. My wife is back in Los Angeles; I mean, not much of that happens here," he said with a laugh.
He also explained that his current daily routine leaves him exhausted at night when he wakes up around 5:30 a.m., starts working in the yard around 6:30 a.m. and does not finish working on the 10.5 acre property until 6 p.m.
Then she cooks dinner, lights a fire, and doesn't have "a lot of sexual charge."
"All I'm thinking about is, let me look at something without thinking for 30 minutes and go to bed and wake up and do it again."
He also reacted to a hypothetical question about how he would respond if Hough wanted to become pregnant during quarantine.
"Not for that," he replied. "Just because you don't have anything else to do right now, that's not a reason to bring a life to the world. You can still have sex without having to create a baby."
