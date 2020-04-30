Home Local News Broncos' Von Miller tweets that he is "negative,quot; for the coronavirus

Broncos' Von Miller tweets that he is "negative,quot; for the coronavirus

Two weeks after revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he is now "negative,quot; for the virus.

Miller appeared in various media the day after the Broncos released a statement on April 16 confirming his positive result. That included an interview on NBC's "Third Hour Of Today,quot;.

"I feel better," Miller said on the show. "It all started with a simple cough. … My assistant said, "Why don't you get tested? There is no harm in getting tested." I went down the street (to get tested). Two days later, (a) positive result. "

