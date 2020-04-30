Broncos' Von Miller tweets that he is "negative,quot; for the coronavirus

Two weeks after revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweeted Thursday night that he is now "negative,quot; for the virus.

Miller appeared in various media the day after the Broncos released a statement on April 16 confirming his positive result. That included an interview on NBC's "Third Hour Of Today,quot;.

"I feel better," Miller said on the show. "It all started with a simple cough. … My assistant said, "Why don't you get tested? There is no harm in getting tested." I went down the street (to get tested). Two days later, (a) positive result. "

I have my results back. I am "negative,quot; for Covid-19 Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. – Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020

According to the Broncos, Miller "chose to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be affected by the coronavirus."

Miller expressed shock at the initial test result in his appearance on NBC.

"In four weeks, I probably got out of the house four times … and those four times, I never got out of the car," he said.

Miller is the only Broncos member known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.