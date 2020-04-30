Broncos' Von Miller says he tested negative for COVID-19

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller revealed Thursday that he was released from the coronavirus, two weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP and an eight-time Pro Bowler, is among the highest-profile American athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus. He said on Twitter that it is now virus free.

I have my results back. I am "negative,quot; for Covid-19 – Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020

Miller, 31, told KUSA-TV in Denver last month that he started coughing about six days before making his announcement on April 16 and underwent a test after consulting with the Broncos' medical team.

A unanimous choice for the NFL All-Decade team in the 2010s, Miller was the second active player to acknowledge that he tested positive. Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed in March that he tested positive for COVID-19.