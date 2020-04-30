Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Has COVID Battle "Lung Holes" – Up News Info

Within days of Broadway actor Nick Cordero appearing to be on the mend, his wife Amanda Kloots posted a heartbreaking Instagram update.

In his Instagram stories, Kloots, with whom Cordero has a 10-month-old son, said that although Cordero's CT scans showed that he was "free from internal bleeding," his lungs had been "severely damaged" and "he looks almost like if I had been a smoker for 50 years. "

"They are so damaged," he continued. "There are holes in his lungs where you obviously don't want there to be holes. So this was discovered because their oxygen count dropped and so they went down and deep into the lungs … It wasn't as bad as a couple of days ago, but they had to clean their lungs again. "

Kloots said doctors will soon do a different scan of Cordero's lungs to "get a better idea of ​​what's going on." They want to "discover from this culture what the fungus is so that they can specifically administer the appropriate medication to attack that fungus."

All of this occurs after Kloots said this weekend that Cordero was likely recovering after two negative tests for coronavirus.

Previously, doctors had amputated Cordero's right leg as a result of COVID-19-related complications and installed a temporary pacemaker to monitor his irregular heartbeat.

Lamb, protagonist of Broadway Waitress and Bullets on Broadway and on TV in Blue blood, has been sedated for several weeks in the ICU of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On Thursday morning, Kloots put on a brave face in an interview with CBS this morningGay s Gayle King.

Kloots then opened up more on her Instagram story.

"Sometimes when I hear news like the one I heard yesterday, I just say, 'Really? For real? ", She said. "It is almost as if we cannot take a break here and that is difficult to manage, it is very difficult to manage." I have definitely let myself cry. I definitely let myself scream and rage and just be frustrated. "

But he finally had hope as he recalled a conversation with a doctor.

"The doctor I was talking to is absolutely wonderful and has the best way to sleep," Kloots continued. "Then the doctor told me that if Nick was seventy, we would have a different conversation. He is 41 and he has been fighting. He has been fighting very hard. We know that literally every curveball that could be thrown has been thrown.

"He (the doctor) told me that if I were his brother there, I wouldn't be losing hope," said Kloots. "So I am not losing hope. I am not losing hope."