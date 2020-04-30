Britney Spears takes fans to her home gym after accidentally burning it

Despite the personal confession of the person who hit & # 39; Toxic & # 39;, the Ventura County Fire Department notes that there were no reports of a fire at the time it claimed the incident occurred.

Britney Spears You've finally figured out the reason why you haven't been using your home gym for quite some time. Before sharing her latest workout routine on a social media video, hitmaker "Toxic" took fans back to the workout space at her home, revealing that she accidentally set her on fire a few months ago.

The 38-year-old singer made the confession in a video she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29. Before starting his exercise tutorial, he opened the clip for over two minutes saying to fans: "Hi guys! I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been here for about six months, because unfortunately I burned my gym." .

Ex's girlfriend Justin Timberlake He went on to explain what exactly happened at that moment. "I had two candles, and yes, one thing led to another, and I burned it," he explained. "So, I'm here and we only have two teams left, and I'll show you what I do during this time."

Spears proceeded to show off some of her workouts that included light weight lifting and yoga movements. For her routine exercise, she put on a black T-shirt with a sports bra and small shorts. She tied her blonde hair in a messy bun.

In the video caption, the "… Baby One More Time" once again addressed the burning incident. She exclaimed, "It was an accident … but yeah … I burned it. I went through the gym door and the flames [fire emojis] BOOM !!!!!!"

The "Crossroads" star claimed that no one was injured in the incident. "By God's grace, the alarm went off after that and, of course, no one was hurt," he expressed relief. "Unfortunately now I only have two pieces of equipment left hahaha and a one-sided mirror gym! But it could be much worse, so I'm thankful. Pssss I like to train better outside anyway."

Singer's "Everytime" confession, however, was not supported by the Ventura County Fire Department. A department public information officer told HollywoodLife, "We have found no reports of a fire at that location. Not six months ago or at any other time."