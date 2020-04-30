Britney Spears reveals that she "burned,quot; her home gym a few months ago. This is what happened!

Britney Spears turned to social media to share a crazy story that happened to her followers! According to the pop star, he burned his gym by mistake!

Apparently, this happened a couple of months ago, but only now was I ready to tell it all.

Britney posted a clip explaining everything and it's a pretty crazy story!

Along with the clip, she also wrote: ‘It was an accident … but yeah … I burned it 🙈. I just went through the door and the flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By God's grace, the alarm 🚨 sounded after that and no one was hurt. 🙏🏼 Unfortunately, now I only have 2 pieces of equipment left hahaha and a mirror gym on one side 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse, so I'm grateful. Psss I like to train better outside anyway 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!! ’

As for what he said in the video, "I haven't been here for, like, six months because, unfortunately, I burned my gym." He had two candles and, yes, one thing led to another and I burned it. "

The singer continued to show her followers the training she's been doing while at home in quarantine.

So the beings say, the star presented a series of different exercises, including stretching, planks and squats. She also used weights!

Obviously she could do that workout pretty much anywhere, so a gym was not necessary in this situation – in fact that's the point!

After all, everyone is isolated right now due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, so Britney thought she could show people something they can easily do at home with just any equipment.

As for the fire situation, the fans were really understanding and supportive, and told Britney in the comments how happy they were that she and the family were well.



