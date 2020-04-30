Britney Spears burned her gym with candles

The short version of this story is that Britney Spears accidentally burned her gym, a fact that she casually got into filing a training video she posted on Instagram. The long version is known only to her, and perhaps the firefighters who probably had to rush to your home to extinguish the flames.
What matters is that since I saw this video a few hours ago, I haven't been able to stop singing some variation of the following. Feel free to compose your own version better in the comments.
Wow, I burned my gym
I lit some candles and lost track of time
Oh baby baby
Oops I thought they were out
Definitely
It's not that important
Wow, I burned my gym,
I wanted him to go, no evidence
Oh baby baby
Oops i blamed my candles
To avoid a scandal
I will never stretch again
Wow, I burned my gym
I played with some fire, I got lost in the flame,
Oh baby baby
Oops i love how it burns
For the warmth that my heart longs for
It wasn't an accident