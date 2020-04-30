Britney Spears burned her gym with candles

Screenshot: BritneySpearsVEVO

The short version of this story is that Britney Spears accidentally burned her gym, a fact that she casually got into filing a training video she posted on Instagram. The long version is known only to her, and perhaps the firefighters who probably had to rush to your home to extinguish the flames.

What matters is that since I saw this video a few hours ago, I haven't been able to stop singing some variation of the following. Feel free to compose your own version better in the comments.

Wow, I burned my gym

I lit some candles and lost track of time

Oh baby baby

Oops I thought they were out

Definitely

It's not that important

Wow, I burned my gym,

I wanted him to go, no evidence

Oh baby baby

Oops i blamed my candles

To avoid a scandal

I will never stretch again

Wow, I burned my gym

I played with some fire, I got lost in the flame,

Oh baby baby

Oops i love how it burns

For the warmth that my heart longs for

It wasn't an accident