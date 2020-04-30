Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers Move Surprised ’by the Packers’ will move to take QB in first round – Up News Info

(AP) – Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers was surprised by Green Bay's decision to recruit a quarterback in the first round.

Favre said on "The Rich Eisen Show,quot; on Wednesday that he had spoken to Rodgers since the Packers traded four places in the first round to take Utah state's Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick in Thursday's draft.

"I'm not going to talk about everything we talked about, but he was, let's say, surprised that they went in that direction," Favre said.

Favre also told Eisen that "my instincts tell me,quot; that Rodgers will not end his career at Green Bay. Rodgers, a two-time MVP, has four years remaining on his contract.

"I think two years from now they will re-evaluate what the future is and Aaron may be reevaluating where he wants to play," Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio in a separate interview.

Love's pick came 15 years after the Packers picked Rodgers 24th overall when they already had one of the game's best quarterbacks at Favre. Rodgers spent three seasons as a backup quarterback before becoming the Packers' starter in 2008, which led to Favre's departure from Green Bay.

Favre was 35, but had been discussing the possibility of retiring at the time the Packers recruited Rodgers, who is now 36.

The Packers declined to respond to Favre's comments.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst called Rodgers "the best quarterback in the National Football League,quot; the night the Packers selected Love. Gutekunst continued to emphasize later that week that Rodgers was the team's quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Gutekunst said the importance of the quarterback position made him chase after Love.

"We have one of the best quarterbacks to tie them, and we are looking for championships while he is here," Gutekunst said Saturday. “We hope he is here for quite some time. Jordan has a lot to learn. It has a long way to go. We like it very much If we didn't like it much, we wouldn't have. The importance of that position to our franchise is something for me that cannot be overlooked. "

Favre said Gutekunst should have contacted Rodgers and let him know that the quarterback's input was valuable. Gutekunst said in his Thursday night conference call that he had not yet contacted Rodgers, but said Friday night that the two had spoken since then. While Gutekunst declined to discuss the details of the conversation, he called Rodgers a "true professional."

"I think (the Packers) burned a bridge that will be difficult to overcome," Favre told Eisen. "At some point, I think it will raise its ugly head."

Love told ESPN on Friday that Rodgers had reached out to congratulate him. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday that he expects Rodgers to be a "great mentor,quot; to Love.

