Breaking down Met Gala by the shocking numbers

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to attend the Met Gala? Or how many hours does it take for a designer to create a dress for a celebrity to wear on the biggest night of fashion?

While the 2020 Met Gala may have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, we are still here to provide you with all the inside information on the event leading up to the first Monday in May, when E! Fashion's last special moments air at 11 p.m.

We're breaking down the Met Gala by the shocking numbers, revealing secrets about how much it costs to attend the event, how many people can attend, and the surprising age limit set in recent years.

In addition, we analyzed how long it takes for the stars to prepare for the moment they walk down the iconic Met stairs and how many I like the most infamous selfie of the event generates …