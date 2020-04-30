Breaking down Met Gala by the shocking numbers

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to attend the Met Gala? Or how many hours does it take for a designer to create a dress for a celebrity to wear on the biggest night of fashion?
While the 2020 Met Gala may have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, we are still here to provide you with all the inside information on the event leading up to the first Monday in May, when E! Fashion's last special moments air at 11 p.m.
We're breaking down the Met Gala by the shocking numbers, revealing secrets about how much it costs to attend the event, how many people can attend, and the surprising age limit set in recent years.
In addition, we analyzed how long it takes for the stars to prepare for the moment they walk down the iconic Met stairs and how many I like the most infamous selfie of the event generates …
So let's break down the Met Gala by numbers, from tables that cost more than houses and dresses that weigh more than many can do bench presses …
3.45 million
The number of likes on Kylie JennerThe infamous bathroom selfie of the 2017 affair, which broke the rule of non-social media that was technically installed in 2015.
$ 275,000
The cost of a table, with many designers buying one and inviting celebrities to attend as guests wearing their creations.
$ 30,000
The cost of an individual ticket to attend.
$ 1,000
The average cost per night for a hotel room for celebrities to use to prepare for the event and then collapse, with a room at the Carlyle, a popular venue for gala attendees, costs between $ 820 and $ 910. Meanwhile, rooms at The Mark, another nearby celebrity-favorite hotel, range from $ 1,195 to $ 1,250.
600 hours
The amount of time it took Versace to create Blake Lively's divine dress for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
500
The ideal cut of the guest list, although it generally exceeds that number with the attendee count once it reaches 800.
"We want the experience to be intimate for our guests, which is why in recent years we have reduced and reduced to almost 200 or 300 people," said the Met Gala planner. Sylvana Ward Durrett explained to Fast Company.
100
People who work at the event throughout the year.
72 years
How long the Met Gala was held, and the first was launched by fashion maven Eleanor Lambert in 1948
55 pounds
That's what the 2015 Rihanna iconic yellow fur-lined masterpiece weighed, and required four men to load the train down those stairs.
"I really wasn't convinced that she could use it because … it's very heavy," Guo later told Tribune. "But then he said to me, 'This garment is so beautiful' (and) that … it gained the courage (to wear it). I really admired it."
24 hours
The ridiculously short time Beyoncé's team had to put together her looks when she decided she wanted to attend the 2012 Met Gala less than a day before the event began.
"It was Met Gala, and Beyoncé decided that day she wanted to go," stylist Ty hunter revealed to E! News in 2017.
"It was like, 'If we can, let's go. If we can't, we won't,'" he recalled, explaining that they were in rehearsal for an upcoming tour and it was one of the first times the superstar would be seen in public after have a daughter Blue ivy. "Thank God Givenchy made her a dress for a previous event that we didn't wear."
20 feet
That was the length of the train in Priyanka Choprathe infamous trench coat hybrid Ralph Lauren that he sported at the 2017 event.
18 years
The minimum age you must be to attend the exclusive event, although the rule will take effect in 2018.
At the time, an event organizer explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "It is not an appropriate event for people under the age of 18." Previously, Elle Fanning She had been one of the youngest attendees, debuting at the age of 13.
But there seems to be a loophole for younger fashionistas in Hollywood – a minor can attend if their parents are present / invited.
3 hours
The average time it takes for a celebrity to get glamorous on the day of the event is three hours, according to Bella Hadid in a 2016 interview with Vogue (although most start preparing weeks in advance).
