Break! Veteran Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

With sparkling eyes and such a charming smile, Rishi Kapoor captivated the nation when he made his Bobby debut in 1973. The actor, in his career of more than four decades, continued with box office hits and left his audience in awe of his talent.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2018, Kapoor spent over a year in New York for his treatment.. His health was always a struggle after that. But she challenged him with a smile, her wit and willpower helping him navigate. Neetu Kapoor's wife was constantly by his side as he endured the challenges.

With a big heart, we at Filmfare break the news of Rishi Kapoor's disappearance today. The actor was hospitalized yesterday after facing respiratory problems. Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning. May his soul rest in peace, even as we extend our condolences to his beloved family. Your memories and movies will live forever.