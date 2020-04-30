Brandy Shares Snippet Of New Collaboration With Chance The Rapper

Instagram

Aiming to present her new single & # 39; Baby Mama & # 39; On May 1, the successful singer of & # 39; The Boy Is Mine & # 39; She claims that her new song carries a powerful message for mothers who are doing what is best for their children.

Singer brandy hopes to return to the charts with a new Chance of the rapper collaboration.

The R&B singer and actress will present her new single, "Baby Mama," with hitmaker "We Go High" on May 1 and teased fans by sharing a snippet of the song on Instagram on Wednesday, April 29.

The 41-year-old woman, who is the mother of 17-year-old daughter Sy & # 39; rai, has revealed that the song serves as a celebration for mothers.

"It's about celebrating mothers who are doing what is best for their children and fighting for their independence, their strength, their power," she tells Laura Coates of SiriusXM. "I just wanted to present a powerful message like that."

The song will appear on Brandy's upcoming studio album, the first since "Two Eleven" was released in 2012.