Boston Symphony Orchestra announces the 2020-21 season amid coronavirus

Despite canceling the rest of its 2019-20 season and the entirety of the Boston Pops 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is looking to the future.

The BSO announced its lineup of the 2020-21 season on Thursday, highlighted by a 250th anniversary celebration of Beethoven's symphonies, Shostakovitch's iconic opera "Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk,quot;, "Holst's Planets,quot; and many other orchestral works emblematic.

In a video accompanying the announcement, BSO music director Andris Nelsons acknowledged the difficulty of announcing a year-long orchestral lineup with so much uncertainty in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"With the world going through so much disruption around the coronavirus, it seems absolutely essential to me to look to the future when we all come together again as a community around the magnificent musical creation of the Boston Symphony Orchestra," said Nelsons. “When I think of the BSO 2020-21 season and its myriad of inspiring shows, I realize once again what it means to me and to many in our BSO family. I am deeply grateful and grateful to be part of an orchestra that is at the heart of a relationship that connects a wonderful circle of friends, followers, and audience members, united by their love for the Boston Symphony. "

The 2020-21 season, which runs from September 16 to May 1, will begin with two weeks of full Beethoven programming, beginning with Symphony No. 1 and Piano Concerto No. 2 on September 16 and concluding with the eighth of the teacher. and ninth symphonies on October 3. The season concludes from April 29 to May 1 with performances by Stravinsky's "Petrushka,quot;, Liadov's "The Enchanted Lake and Kikimora,quot;, and Scriabin's "Prometheus,quot; and "The Fire Poem,quot; for piano, choir, organ of color and orchestra.

According to a press release, the BSO will offer free concert nights and a 50 percent season-wide discount ticket offer to honor essential workers in Greater Boston during the COVID-19 crisis. More details about the discounts will be available on the BSO website in the coming months.

The BSO previously announced that it would make final decisions on whether to cancel the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and the 2020 Tanglewood season (June 19-August 30) in mid-May. The organization also announced salary cuts and leave for its staff to offset a fraction of their estimated earnings of $ 10.2 million due to the public health crisis.

For both the summer programs and the 2020-21 season, the BSO said it will follow recommendations from public health officials on whether the proceedings can be carried out safely.

"Although the BSO is announcing its usual full complement of performances for its 2020-21 Symphony Hall season and expects the season to continue without interruption, the organization is prepared to respond to all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) , the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston, should circumstances require changes in their performance schedule or in their current health and safety policies, ”the BSO said in a statement.