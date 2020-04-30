Boston councilors seek to discuss traffic, road safety amid COVID-19

Once the era of work-from-home from the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, most people will eventually have to return to their typical job, that's well known.

But what rush hour will look like on Boston's public transportation system is not a certainty at the moment, not to mention the multitude of pedestrians who will return to the streets of the city.

City Councilors Michelle Wu and Liz Breadon are asking colleagues to consider what needs to be done to keep people safe in transit after counseling elevators at Governor Charlie Baker's home, which is currently scheduled for May 18. .

A hearing order filed Wednesday calls on officials to discuss the changes necessary to their "safe streets,quot; efforts during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Considerations include everything from protecting the health of MBTA drivers and drivers to maintaining the necessary space for pedestrians and social distance on narrow sidewalks, councilmen say.

"This is a problem about thinking about the space that we have, in the travel modes that we have, how we can protect the physical distance now and implement the changes so that people think about how to return to work in the coming weeks, We will not immediately return to more cars everywhere just because people are afraid to take public transportation thinking there will be too many people, "Wu told the council.

Cities around the world are already implementing practices to protect passengers and staff on public transportation, as their communities try to return to normal and reopen their economies in the wake of COVID-19.

In Europe, for example, floor decals indicate how far apart bus passengers should be in Milan, while in the Netherlands, longer trains allow more space between passengers. Meanwhile, Berlin has opened additional travel lanes for cyclists who navigate its streets.

"This is a global pandemic," said Breadon. “Cities around the world are more advanced in this process. They are discovering things that work and they are also identifying things that do not work. We have a lot to learn from their experience, their successes and their failures. ”

Similar types of changes and adjustments are already being considered at the federal level in the United States.

The White House is in the process of finalizing guidelines drafted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reopen the economy in three phases, The Washington Post reports. Transit is a key focus of those recommendations.

"Mass transit is critical for many Americans to commute to and from work daily and access essential goods and services," says the draft guide. "This guide provides considerations for public transportation managers to maintain healthy business operations and a safe and healthy work environment for employees, while reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading for both employees and passengers."

Some of the many practices under consideration include placing ropes on seats, checking workers' temperatures regularly, and indicating exactly where passengers should stand while on board.

Still operating during the pandemic, the MBTA has already taken certain precautions and changes, such as asking passengers of buses and trolleybuses to enter through the rear doors to keep away from drivers and wire areas near operators to allow social distancing.

To our passengers who work on essential jobs, we thank you. For those who need access to essential services, we are here to help. Remember to thank your driver and keep a safe social distance from them and their peers #MBTA passengers We are in this together! # COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/uT2HgCmraG – Boston Carmen & # 39; s Union, Local 589 (@ carmensunion589) April 15, 2020

Vehicles and stations are regularly cleaned and disinfected while the system operates on reduced service to continue to support the transit needs of essential workers, among other changes.

For employees, the MBTA has distributed personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, goggles, and hand sanitizer; performs regular temperature checks at approximately dozens of sites where employees begin their shifts; and tests about 30 coronavirus employees a day on average, according to spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

As of Wednesday, there were 83 active COVID-19 cases among MBTA employees, including 39 bus operators, four subway drivers and six tram drivers, Pesaturo said in an email. Forty-four employees recovered after testing positive, and one died of coronavirus-related complications.

The MBTA has not provided details on what a recovery plan would look like when the economy returns to pre-crisis operations.

"We are beginning to see this in many different ways across the board," CEO Steve Poftak said at the MBTA Board of Management Control and Fiscal meeting Monday. "I think one of the challenges here is that none of us are sure how this will unfold."

Poftak said the agency is forming a working group to develop transition plans and is looking for "future service level scenarios,quot; for summer and fall hours so that the system has flexibility in its operations.

"I think one of the things that we can be sure of is that demand and our responsibility to provide PPE will continue," he said. "We want to make sure we have a stable supply chain so that we have what we need to provide to our employees."

According to Poftak, officials must also analyze future budget modeling and planning to determine what the agency needs to operate the service in the future. The MBTA recently received $ 827 million in aid as part of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Poftak said "it is unlikely to fund us at the level we would like."

"Obviously it is a significant amount of money, but we are going to have to go through a fairly extensive budget development process to understand how far that money takes us," he said.

Councilman Kenzie Bok, speaking in the hearing order filed Wednesday, said officials "really have to rethink,quot; how they address traffic issues and street infrastructure in the wake of the virus.

Much of their work could overlap with initiatives that policymakers were already thinking about, as additional measures to protect people on city streets, Bok said.

Wu noted that a cyclist was hit and killed near Massachusetts and Harrison Avenues on April 22.

And Bok said his district, which includes Mission Hill, Kenmore, Fenway, Back Bay, Beacon Hill and West End, has seen many motorists at full speed.

"This is not a short-term thing as we all know," Bok said, regarding the ramifications of the coronavirus. "We really have to think about what we are going to do in the new normal."

Associated Press material was used in this report.