Boosie Badazz allegedly beats DJ Khaled as drug dealer

In a new interview, the Baton Rouge rapper is asked what was the craziest thing he bought, during which he admits to buying 2 kilos of cocaine from the hitmaker & # 39; I & # 39; m the One & # 39 ;.

Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosie He became too sincere in one of his last interviews. Rapper "Wipe Me Down" reportedly betrayed his fellow rap star DJ Khaled as a drug dealer while sitting down for an interview with a popular YouTube channel.

In a clip of the interview that was published on Tuesday, April 28, he was asked what was the craziest thing he had bought in the future. After thinking for a few seconds, he revealed that he once bought 2 kilos of cocaine from Khaled while on tour.

"I was on tour once and bought 2 keys to Coca-Cola [Khaled]," he was heard to say in the video. It is unclear whether Khaled said, but some people speculated that he was referring to the New Orleans emcee, with whom he was touring together in 2015.

In reaction to the shocking revelation, a person called Boosie for allegedly stealing. "D ** n Boosie a rat," said the person about the television star turned rapper. Another admitted that he was surprised and said, "I wasn't expecting that wow." Someone else seemed to believe Boosie's statement, commenting, "Well, there is no speculation that he just said it hahaha."

Others, however, disputed speculation that Boosie threw Khaled under the bus and thought he was saying "Cali" like in California. "I thought he said 'outside Cali' like in California not outside Khaled," argued one. Another echoed: "He said two keys OUT OF CALI."

Boosie has not clarified what he said in the interview, but he is no stranger to drug trafficking. In 2009, the star, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., was sentenced to 4 years in prison on drug and weapons charges. In 2010, he was charged with first-degree murder and was also sentenced to 10 years on multiple counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. He was released in March 2015 after serving 5 years in prison.

In an interview with VLAD TV earlier this month, Boosie admitted that he was still selling drugs while in prison, reasoning that he had to feed his family.