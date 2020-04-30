Bollywood stars mourn Rishi Kapoor's death from cancer

Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan claims he was "destroyed" upon learning of the 67-year-old actor's death, while Akshay Kumar expresses his anguish over the sad news.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor He has died at 67, after losing his battle with cancer.

According to his brother Randhir, Rishi was taken to the hospital in Mumbai, India on Wednesday morning (April 29) after complaining of respiratory difficulties. He passed away on Thursday.

Rishi, part of the Kapoor dynasty of actors, was best known for his romantic roles in Bollywood movies, and first appeared in the 1973 film "Bobby" before starring in other box office hits like "Khel Khel Mein" . , "Karz" and "Chandni".

In more recent years, he became famous for his character roles, while also making cameos in small movies.

He had struggled with his health since 2018, when he was diagnosed with cancer, and underwent one-year treatment in New York before returning to India last September.

After the news of Rishi's death, the stars turned to social media to pay their respects, with Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with him in several movies, tweeting: "He's gone …! Rishi Kapoor … left … he just passed away … I'm destroyed!"

Akshay Kumar He added: "It seems like we're in the middle of a nightmare … I just heard the depressing news that #RishiKapoor ji passed away, it's heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family." My thoughts and prayers with your family, "while Kriti Sanon He tweeted, "Before we can overcome a loss, waking up to another missing legend is so heartbreaking! Heartbroken! #RIPRishiKapoorJi. Prayers and condolences to the family! What a terrible time we are living through!"

Rishi's death comes only a day after the death of Irrfan Khan, another legend of Indian acting, who died at age 53 on Wednesday.

Rishi is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, who is believed to have been at his side at the time of his death, and sons Ranbir and Riddhima.