Bollywood star of a film dynasty Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor, a hugely popular film actor from one of Bollywood's most famous families, died Thursday in Mumbai. He was 67 years old.
The family confirmed his death in a statement. Kapoor had been diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, but the statement did not mention a cause of death.
The news rocked India just a day after another Bollywood hero, veteran actor Irrfan Khan, died.
Mr. Kapoor was best known as a romantic hero, with a charm and charisma that quickly made him one of Bollywood's leading men of the 70s and 80s. Later, he began to take on more supporting roles and notable character parts. .
Tributes from the entire industry and the country reached social networks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that Kapoor was "multifaceted, endearing, and lively," and that he was "distraught,quot; over death. In a tweet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said: “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. "Director and producer Karan Johar, who directed Mr. Kapoor in,quot; Student of the Year, "wrote a tribute on Instagram, saying that death left,quot; an irreplaceable void. "
Mr. Kapoor came from a long line of Bollywood actors. Her grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, was an industry pioneer. Her father Raj Kapoor was one of the most influential actors and directors in Hindi cinema.
Mr. Kapoor first appeared on screen in his father's films, "Shree 420,quot; in 1955 as a child actor, and "Mera Naam Joker,quot; in 1970. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut for his first leading role, in "Bobby,quot; in 1973
He then starred in nearly 100 films in his career, and received a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. At the time of his death, he was filming the movie "Sharmaji Namkeen,quot;.
His family's statement requested that his fans honor the coronavirus blockade and avoid gathering to honor it.
"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize that the world is going through a very difficult and troublesome time," they said. “We would like to ask all your fans and supporters and family friends to respect the laws in force. I wouldn't have it any other way.
Rishi Raj Kapoor was born in Mumbai on September 4, 1952, the second son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Her brothers, Randhir and Rajiv, and her uncles, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor, Prem Nath and Prem Chopra, were all known actors.
Kapoor married her frequent co-star, Neetu Singh, in 1980.
Mr. Kapoor is survived by Mrs. Singh; her son Ranbir, who is also an actor; his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; and a granddaughter