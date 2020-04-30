Bollywood reels of 2-star deaths in 2 days

NEW DELHI: In less than 24 hours, Bollywood has lost two consecutive legends.
On Wednesday morning, Irrfan Khan, a beloved actor who broke into Hollywood and seemed to resonate especially well with fans, died at 53. Mr. Khan had cancer and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection last week.
And on Thursday morning, India was shocked to learn of the death of Rishi Kapoor. Kapoor, 67, was a Bollywood giant, an engaging and charming idol who starred in dozens of films in the 1970s and 1980s and came from an illustrious film family. Kapoor learned that he had leukemia in 2018 and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, but the exact cause of death was not immediately reported.
"It seems that we are in the middle of a nightmare,quot; Akshay Kumar tweeted, one of the most successful Bollywood actors.
"One blow after another,quot; Ajay Devgn, another star, published.
With India under strict coronavirus blockade and already plagued by fear and hunger, the country has had no choice but to turn to social media to express its pain.
Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp have been flooded with tributes and condolences from all walks of life: the Prime Minister, other prominent politicians, fans, fellow stars and many ordinary people, many of whom have shared clips of the actors in their Best moments.
Television stations have wall-to-wall coverage. Throughout the day on Thursday, Kapoor continued to appear in the richest tones of the '70s movies singing, dancing, and winking across the screen of nostalgic Bollywood classics.
According to the closing rules, large gatherings, including funerals, have been banned. So when Mr. Khan was buried in Mumbai, where he lived, it was a quiet matter. A few famous directors and actors stood by his grave with masks on their faces.
"A lot of people would have wanted to say goodbye, but that's how Irrfan would have wanted it," said Vishal Bhardwaj, a director who attended the funeral on Wednesday. "He never did a show about anything. Success never changed him."
The two stars were very different. Mr. Khan was an actor actor. Known for its intensity, study and accessibility, it came from humble roots. Her father sold tires. He was not considered as classic as a typical movie star, and many Indians had an affinity for him: a good actor (he was described as Philip Seymour Hoffman of India) who was also a normal guy.
Movie directors said Khan was reliably underestimated, asking for less money for the parts than he could have actually ordered. And to help his movie friends, he sometimes took on roles that other actors avoided. He gravitated toward Shakespeare, starring in a movie called "Maqbool,quot;, which was an account of "Macbeth,quot;, and played a ghostly figure, a prisoner who had survived a notorious torture chamber, in "Haider,quot;, a movie set in Kashmir inspired by "Hamlet,quot;.
Many of his friends, and his fans, feel that fate fooled him, taking his life at a relatively young age, as he was reaching the peak of his career after decades of ascending.
"He was perhaps one of the best actors we had," said Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, a filmmaker who directs Film preservation foundation. "But beyond that, he was a charming person."
"Just look at the posts on social media," Dungarpur said. “These are not pictures of fans. These are people who had worked with Irrfan, who had done something with Irrfan, who connected with Irrfan in a very different way than most superstars. "
Mr. Khan grew up in a Muslim family and was buried in a Muslim cemetery. In recent years, the gap between India's Muslim minority and its Hindu majority has widened and has become more treacherous.
But what was surprising on Wednesday, when the news of Mr. Khan's death spread, was that, for once, it was as if religious differences didn't matter. Several commentators said it was like old India. Tributes for Mr. Khan flooded in from all directions, including Hindu nationalist politicians.
Mihir Fadnavis, a film critic, said: “Irrfan had this humility and the image of the common man, who connected people to him. He put himself in people's shoes and they could be seen on television screens. "
"When a person as incredible as this dies, the whole structure of politics and religious differences disappear," he added. "It no longer exists, even if it is temporary."
The outpouring of pain has been perhaps even more enormous for Mr. Kapoor, who died Thursday morning.
Mr. Kapoor was from movie royalty. His grandfather Prithviraj pioneered the pre-independence film industry in India, and the Kapoor clan has played a leading role in one of the largest Indian exports and labels in the world: Bollywood.
Kapoor's father Raj was also a movie star. So are her son Ranbir and several nieces.
An Indian news channel praised him with the headline: "Unmatched, without equal, forever."
Mr. Kapoor had been acting almost his entire life, appearing as a young child in his father's movies (his father was also a director) and continued to work until recently. His heyday in Bollywood was several decades ago when he sang and danced like a romantic hero after the next.
His last major film was "Mulk,quot;, a 2018 court drama written and directed by Anubhav Sinha that addressed the growing Islamophobia in India. Kapoor, who played a lawyer, the patriarch of a large Muslim family, performed a memorable performance as his character fights for his family's honor after his nephew is accused of being a terrorist.
Taapsee Pannu, who co-starred in the film, tweeted“He will miss that laugh, that sense of humor, the honesty and even the bully he was. No one like you #RishiKapoor. "
Mr. Kapoor was cremated on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai, where he lived. That was also a small ceremony.
The double blow of the death of Mr. Khan and Mr. Kapoor strikes an already fatigued and discouraged India. The country, like almost anywhere else, has been feeling the weight of the coronavirus.
During the past five weeks, 1.3 billion Indians have been under one of the strictest blockades in the world, and almost all have been instructed to stay indoors. Many go out only a few times a week to buy food. All airlines have been canceled, train service stopped, and most companies closed.
India has reported around 33,000 infections and 1,100 deaths, still relatively low for such a populated country. But with tests also low, public health experts suspect the virus is lurking unseen. The closure has thrown legions of poor people, particularly out of work. Many live from hand to mouth and have no way to feed their families except for the charity of others.
So the passing of a couple of precious actors has changed the focus, for a moment. For hours, television news channels took a break from shots of masked people leaving hospitals or policemen blocking the roads to show the two at the peak of their careers in movies like "Bobby,quot;, Mr. Kapoor's big hit, or "Slumdog Millionaire,quot;, the worldwide sensation that introduced Mr. Khan as a police inspector.
Still, many people said they were especially sad that the two men, who became household names and touched so many lives, were cast out without a proper crowd of those who loved and adored them.
"My dear Chintu is gone,quot; Simi Garewal, a famous actress, wrote on Twitter, using one of Mr. Kapoor's pet names. "My dear friend … my co-star … my playmate. The one who used to make me laugh until I cried! Now there are only tears. Without last goodbye. There is no funeral Without comforting hugs. Silence. Empty. Pain."
The reports were contributed by Shalini Venugopal Bhagat, Sameer Yasir and Hari Kumar.
