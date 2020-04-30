Biden selects well-known sexist Chris Dodd to help choose a female VP

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, is doing his best right now to pretend there is no credible explanation for sexual assault against him, and continues to campaign as if Tara Reade did not exist. On Thursday, for example, he appointed a group of advisers to help him choose a running mate, who has promised to be a woman. (Any woman! Just make sure it's a woman!) But since more and more people are calling Biden to substantively address Reade's claim that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, he is incredibly deaf that one of the advisers who will help choose a woman to be Biden's running mate, as if we were watching The Bachelor: VP Edition, is the prominent sexist and Biden's old friend Chris Dodd.

The former Connecticut senator, as many will probably remember, has his own extremely troubling story with allegations of sexual assault. As vice celebratedDodd "was known as Senator Ted Kennedy's (D-Mass.) Aide during the 1980s" and had a "reputation as a party boy and a nightly crime partner."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Her party included an incident in 1985, in which a waitress named Carla Gaviglio alleged that the two senators sexually assaulted her at the restaurant in DC where she worked. According to an account in GQ, which Gaviglio said was "complete and accurate", that night Gaviglio was told that Dodd and Kennedy wanted to see her.

This is what allegedly happened next. Since GQ:

When Gaviglio enters the room, Kennedy, six foot two pounds and over 225 pounds, grabs the five foot three pound waitress and throws her on the table. She lands on her back, scattering glass, plates and silverware and the lit candles. Several glasses and a glass candle holder are broken. Kennedy then lifts her off the table and tosses her onto Dodd, who is sprawled out on a chair. With Gaviglio on Dodd's lap, Kennedy jumps on top and starts rubbing his genital area against hers, resting his weight on the arms of the chair. While doing this, Loh enters the room. She and Gaviglio scream, drawing a dishwasher or two. Frightened, Kennedy jumps up. He laughs. Bruised, shaken, and angry at what she considered a sexual assault, Gaviglio runs out of the room. Kennedy, Dodd and their dates are soon after, after a friendly discussion between the senators about the check.

Up Your Morning Brew Game with the BOGO sale of Tea Drop

This is not the only reported case of Dodd being a sexist asshole. Plus, since Blackboard:

The late actress Carrie Fisher, in a memoir, wrote that she went on a group date in 1985 with Dodd during which Kennedy scornfully asked her if she was "having sex with Chris" and / or "would have sex with Chris in a hot tub", behavior she says Dodd observed with "a unusual smile hanging on his very flushed face In 1990, a writer for the DC Roll Call newspaper described Kennedy and Dodd for GQ magazine as "two guys in a fraternity who have been released into the world."

Here are some free tips for Biden: open your files, directly address Reade's claims, and perhaps don't touch a man with his own history of extremely gross behavior towards women and possibly sexual assault to help him, of all things, to choose a woman to be your career partner.