Between Lawyering Leo, Marty and Charlize, Steve Warren's Passion for Tolerance leads to HBO's "We Are Here" – Up News Info

"Wait a second, this is actually Bob the Drag Queen calling me," says Steve Warren as he interrupts our discussion to take the quick call.

We all feel a level of falling into a rabbit hole these days, but this is the last thing you'd expect to hear from one of Hollywood's most prominent attorneys, a lawyer whose clients include Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron Stephen Gaghan Strange thingsMillie Bobby Brown, Akiva Goldsman, Elle, and Dakota Fanning and dozens of other prominent actors and filmmakers.

Steve Warren, Johnnie Ingram

HBO



I called Warren because I had never heard of a lawyer of his level – he is a longtime partner of the firm Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman, as Moon Agent and co-creator and executive producer of They were here, the new HBO reality series whose second episode airs tonight. Bob the Drag Queen is one of the three central characters: Eureka O & # 39; Hara and Shangela Laquifa are the others, sent to locations of the United States of the Red State in extravagant vehicles, with disgust and attitude while lashing the people of the city ​​to see a drag show that I will organize in a couple of days.

The flamboyant glamorous queens are visually eye-catching, like they're out of an old John Waters movie, but the whole camp affair is a false lead. Because the show is all heart and tolerance. The trio recruits locals to be part of the show. People who have been traumatized by trying to accept who they are, others who are waiting for a second chance after having rejected their own children, siblings and loved ones for admitting that they are LGBTQ. The painful stories, including suicides and attempts to take their lives because life became so painful, are part of the revelations, some of which come from the queens themselves. Their resulting drag shows are cathartic trips of self-acceptance and enlightenment, and if the locals seemed tough on meeting the queens, they soften at the end of each episode.

Warren created the show with his partner, Johnnie Ingram, an advertising executive whose work included a Honey Nut Cheerios commercial that paved the way for a biracial cereal to eat for kids (it was controversial). While Warren always read the scripts his clients consider and saw cuts to his films, he never saw himself as more than a behind-the-scenes advocate. Until one night when he and Ingram were out and watching an episode of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Stars (The three queens of We’re Here appeared on that show.) And the idea of They were here was hatched.

HBO



Warren said, “I thought, what would happen if you took drag queens and put them in small towns? We came up with the whole concept. I thought, I want to do this. I know it is a success. I had a scheduled lunch when I got back, with Casey Bloys. I never thought HBO would be interested. We were having such a good time that I mentioned it. He said, "I want it."

Bloys reunited Warren with the boss of Nina Rosenstein without an HBO script, and they quickly reached a pilot agreement. Production designer Marla Weinhoff, who has worked extensively with Lady Gaga, gave the show its distinctive colorful design and found someone to design the cars that queens take to rural cities. Warren and Ingram knew exactly who they wanted as their stars.

"I never thought of anyone but these three," Warren said. “We needed people who were incredibly talented, fun to watch, and most importantly, empathetic. This program will only be successful if you have people who know how to connect with others. "

How many of the other attorneys in Hollywood create and show EP?

"Zero that I know of," Warren said. "I never wanted to be anything other than a lawyer and I still don't. I knew this could be risky, and it had to be very personal to me. After having been the GLAAD co-chair for years, this is basically my taste, my sense of humor, my political activism and my desire for social justice all in one. Anyone who watches the show and knows me can feel that this is what I have strived for in my personal life as one of the most prominent gay representatives. some other prominent openly gay attorneys, but not many Being a prominent representative, openly gay, and father and partner, this represents my beliefs and tastes more than I could have ever imagined.

HBO



"Doing this show has given me a creative outlet and has allowed me to touch people in a way that I have not been able to in the past," he said. "Lawyers are pigeonholed, ah, they are not creative. You make a living doing your job and staying in the background. This time I thought, why not? It feels good and it talks to me and I want to make a statement about it. It matters being a producer, I'm a lawyer. I just wanted people to feel something, to give something to queer people, to the country. I wanted people to feel connected in situations where they would never feel connected. I was so depressed how the country is so Divided. In creating this program, I was hoping we could see that we are not as divided and bitter as you might think. "

Warren's star clients would certainly have been part of the series' launch parties at SXSW and especially in Los Angeles, before all of those releases were canceled due to the pandemic. HBO has been behind the show, which managed to film six of its seven episodes before closing production in Twin Falls, Idaho. He is optimistic that the show will be picked up for a second season, based on the feedback he gets from the network, the modest cost, and the show's potential for rewards.

Warren is a famous and tough negotiator on behalf of his clients, and you can see his steely side when contemplating the last place the show visited.

"After filming, the Idaho governor and legislature passed horribly anti-trans laws that prohibit any trans person from changing their birth certificate," he said. "Why? It's like they're saying," I'm not just having horrible biases for unnamed trans people; I am doing this to mark them. I hope that if some of them watch the show, they will now realize that "I'm doing it to this person I saw on this show." And I hope they are embarrassed and change it. "