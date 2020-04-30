BERLIN – After nine years of delays, Germany's third-largest airport will open in Berlin, just as the global coronavirus pandemic is greatly reducing air traffic.
"It has been a long and difficult road to final approval by construction authorities," said Germany's chief airport manager Engelbert Lütke Daldrup.
The new airport, in southeast Berlin, will replace several smaller airports serving the city. Planning began in 1996, with an opening originally planned for 2006. But with construction delayed, the first tentative opening was scheduled for fall 2011.
Since then, there have only been more delays. A succession of project leaders has been replaced amid legal battles, corruption charges and nearly € 3 billion in cost overruns.
But repeated delays have abolished Berlin's image as Germany's bustling center of commerce after reunification, while supplying material for a generation of German comics and finger-pointing fodder.
"The money is to blame," said Andreas Otto, a member of the Berlin City-State parliament, who worked on a public investigation into the project after another grand opening was canceled in 2012. "There was very little, there was too,quot;.
With the announcement that the project had been approved, Mr Otto, a member of the Green Party, "was never more certain that the airport would open."
When the grand opening was canceled in 2012, airline tickets had already been issued to and from the destination. A train station, just below the terminal, was already fully operational and ready for passengers.
With the delay, rail service was suspended, although a train has been running once a week to keep the tracks running.
Among the technical problems that plagued the project were lights that couldn't be turned off, escalators that were too short, and rooms that were poorly numbered. But the biggest obstacle to opening the airport was serious problems with automatic sprinkler systems and fire safety.
Otto said the problem was that the project tried to do too much, with too many competing demands.
Now that a regional construction authority has approved the new opening date, the airport will move on to the next phase: having hundreds of volunteers practice using it, from the sidewalk to boarding, in a two-month dry run.
On Wednesday, Tegel officials said it would temporarily suspend operations due to the pandemic, although the measure must be approved by the government. It is unclear whether Tegel will reopen before Berlin Brandenburg, known as BER, begins handling the city's air travel.
A Berlin newspaper, The Tagesspiegel, has been running an automated clock counting down the days since the failed grand opening in 2012. Wednesday's count: 2,888.
In a recent newspaper article, Mr. Lütke Daldrup, the airport chief, sounded like he was eager to move on.
"The jokes at the BER construction site are getting boring now," he said. "So everyone can get used to talking about BER as a future airport rather than a permanent construction site."