Bengals reportedly releases Andy Dalton, paving the way for Joe Burrow as Day 1 starter

The Bengals are pitching quarterback Andy Dalton, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter – a move that would indicate that Cincinnati is all-inclusive on Joe Burrow as a Day 1 starter.

Dalton, a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, spent his entire nine years in the NFL with the Bengals. He compiled a 70-61-2 record in Cincinnati, leading the team to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons (2011-15) with four double-digit winning seasons. However, that success slowed dramatically in the second half of his tenure: Cincinnati never won more than six games in a season between 2016-19 and missed the postseason each year.

Dalton will end his career at Bengals as the franchise leader in touchdowns (204). He also finished second in passing yards (31,594) and quarterbacks completion percentage with at least 1,000 attempts (62.0).

Its launch saves $ 17.5 million in base salary for the Bengals in the 2020 season.

POWER RANGES:

Buccaneers, Bills join the upper tier; Patriots and bears lag behind after 2020 draft

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

With Dalton's pitch, Burrow is sure to be the Bengals' starter as a quarterback from Day 1, considering that the only other quarterbacks on the list are former North Carolina state quarterback Ryan Finley and Jake Dolegala of central Connecticut state.

Burrow's 2019 season certainly guarantees that confidence; He completed one of the best individual seasons in the history of college football, shooting for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns while running for 369 yards and adding five more scores. He led LSU to his first college football championship and his first national title since 2007, winning the Heisman Trophy on the road.

It seems like it was more than enough for the Bengals to think they can handle being thrown into the fire right away.