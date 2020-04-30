Bengals release QB Andy Dalton, a clear path for Joe Burrow to lead – Up News Info

CINCINNATI – The Bengals paved the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who has several of the franchise's pass records, but was unable to lead Cincinnati to the playoffs.

Thursday's decision gives Dalton, who has one year left on his contract, the opportunity to compete for a job with another team.

It also clears the way for Burrow to start again with a team that hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth-longest stretch of futility in NFL history.

Dalton led Cincinnati to its best stretch of playoff appearances, five in a row from 2011-15, but was unable to claim that elusive victory. As the offensive line deteriorated and top receiver A.J. Green suffered a series of injuries, Dalton's results also suffered.

Dalton was a second-round pick in 2011 when quarterback Carson Palmer demanded a trade and threatened to withdraw instead of continuing to play for the Bengals. Dalton and Green, Cincinnati's first-round pick that year, led Cincinnati to its best playoff appearance.

The Bengals lost in the first round each time, setting an NFL record. Dalton fractured his thumb and was sidelined by the last of those playoff appearances, which ended in a last-minute collapse and an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh during the 2015 season.

Dalton was one of the NFL's most efficient passers-by when he received a solid supporting cast. He led the AFC with a passer rating of 106.3 in 2015.

Coach Zac Taylor marked the end of Dalton's career in Cincinnati by leaving him on the bench for three games in the middle of season 2-14 last year, a move that shocked Dalton and his former teammates. Dalton was upset that the Bengals didn't try to change him before the deadline.

Rookie Ryan Finley started the next three games and it was even worse, prompting Taylor to reinstate Dalton as a starter for the remainder of the season. Dalton led the Bengals to their two wins.

When Cincinnati first selected Burrow overall last week, the question was whether the Bengals would keep Dalton for the past year on his contract and use him as a mentor to the rookie, or if they would let him try to win an initial job with another equipment.

Dalton, 32, has Bengals career records on touchdown passes (204) and completions (2,757), beating Ken Anderson, who was also No. 14, for both marks. He also has club marks for career passer rating (87.5) and games with 300 yards per pass. His 24 game-winning units are also the most prominent by a Bengals quarterback.

His 70-61-2 record as a starter is second best by a Bengals quarterback with at least 10 starts, behind Virgil Carter.

Dalton and his wife, J.J ,, were active in the community through their foundation. Most recently, they donated $ 150,000 to a local health crisis fund to help meet medical needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalton became a popular figure in Buffalo when his 49-yard touchdown pass knocked Baltimore down in 2017 and put the Bills in the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Bills fans donated to his foundation and cheered him on when Cincinnati played a preseason game in Buffalo. The Daltons donated to a cancer center in the city during the visit.