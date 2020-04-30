Beloved coach and wife Livonia Franklin die of coronavirus 12 hours apart – Up News Info Detroit

Hometownlife.com – (Up News Info Detroit)

Livonia Franklin's soccer title-winning coach Armand Vigna and his wife die from COVID-19.

Armand Vigna was detail oriented, highly respected, a teacher and friend to many.

Former Livonia Franklin head coach, who coached soccer for more than 40 years, helped the Patriots earn their only state title in 1975, the first Division 1 state title in the history of high school soccer in Michigan.

Dearborn residents Vigna and his wife Ruthie died Tuesday of the coronavirus 12 hours apart.

In his career as head coach at Livonia Franklin, Cherry Hill, and Ravenna, Vigna posted a record 157-114-2, according to the Michigan High School Football Association Coaches Hall of Fame, earning honors as regional coach of the year in 1975 and 1982.

"I never heard anyone say bad words to Armand Vigna. It was intense, it was competitive up to the nth grade, ”said Livonia Franklin Athletic Director Ron Hammye. "Just a person who motivated young people."

Ahead of his time

George Lovich de Vigna's first impression was of a jitterbug.

Franklin's head coach described his new employee, the junior college football coach, as always wanting to do something right away, eager to refine the game and improve himself and the people around him in whatever way he knew.

Vigna did this in a way that the sports world had not seen at the secondary level: programming.

Using computer code, data, and the help of a friend who worked for the Ford Motor Company, Vigna would create detailed exploration reports and game plans on upcoming opponents – everything from statistics on success at different drops and distances. even the formations that were used in different game situations

"We could tell you the last time you brought a glass of water to the soccer field," Lovich said jokingly.

Lovich resigned from the position of head coach in 1975 to fill the vacant position of sports director, paving the way for Vigna to take over. With Vigna as a trusted assistant in previous years, nothing really changed as he was still leading the offense and Lovich trained the defense.

But the statistics affected both sides of the ball.

Lovich recalls a time when Franklin faced Fordson in a game when Vigna was head coach. The Patriots knew that when the Tractors were inside the 30-yard line and faced a quarter down and short yards, they always had a look at the tight end.

That's what Vigna's numbers and data showed Lovich, and it was worth it.

"We knew it, our kids knew it and we intercepted the pass when they did it," Lovich said.

Vigna retired in 1992, but returned to the Patriots coaching staff in 2001 when Kelbert took over the program, bringing the same computer program he had in 1975.

"On Sundays we would get our game plan, our scan plan, and that thing would have 20 to 30 pages of old computer code that none of us could crack except him," Kelbert said. "He would take the game movie, the VHS tape, decompose it, put it on his computer, and give us all the percentages of the field areas first down, third down."

For Kelbert, he called it Hudl, a video and analytics tool used primarily for high school athletics, before Hudl existed.

But for Franklin's veteran head coach, Vigna was a source of instant credibility, bringing generations upon generations of experience on the sidelines.

"Being a first-time head coach and 26, I didn't know much, I thought I knew a lot," Kelbert said. "Just having him with me, and all the things he had already done and the things he had been through really helped me: his wisdom and great knowledge for us."

More than a coach

For Lovich, Vigna was more than a fellow coach.

When they called him and told him that Vigna was dead, they told him that every time he called his co-worker after they both left, Vigna's daughters always said, "Dad, your girlfriend is calling."

With that, all Lovich could do was laugh.

"That's what my daughters would say when Armand called me."

Lovich described that the family dynamic between him and Vigna was as close as possible.

Lovich said what he will miss most is talking about football with Vigna, talking about Franklin, long after the two stopped walking together.

"But the part about you can't pick up the phone, call him and start talking about football," Lovich said. "I'm going to miss that. It's not there anymore, even though I knew it was happening.

“For the past two years, I knew it was coming. We try to keep it running as long as possible. ”

Hammye announced that the Livonia Franklin soccer field will have its lights on to honor Vigna on Friday night from 9-10 p.m.

