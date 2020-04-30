BBC to follow Prince William as he examines mental health in football – Up News Info

Prince William will be the face of a BBC One documentary on mental health issues in British football.

Address Mental Health with the Duke of Cambridge (working title) will be performed by the Gary Lineker Goalhanger Films production team and follow the Prince as he meets players, fans and managers at all levels of the sport.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard will be among the stars of the film, as will Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings.

Address Mental Health with the Duke of Cambridge It will air as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in May and will sit alongside other BBC content on the same topic.

BBC CEO Tony Hall said: “Mental health is important, and during this pandemic it is more important than ever. Many people may be struggling alone, may be concerned about maintaining their own well-being, or want to better equip themselves to help their loved ones. This is why it is so important to bring mental health problems to light. Our programs aim to do just that. "

Follow Prince William by taking part in A talk from the royal team for the BBC last year, where he sat down with key soccer figures to discuss mental health, one of his key missions as royalty.