BBC plans savings after Coronavirus cuts funds by $ 156 million – Up News Info

The BBC has set plans to find additional savings of £ 125M ($ 156M) this year after making it clear that your fixed license fee income does not mean that you are immune to the coronavirus crisis.

The license fee generates £ 3.7B ($ 4.6B) for the BBC, but the commercial arm of the British broadcaster, BBC Studios, has been affected by revenue during the pandemic, and the corporation has committed to continue funding free television licenses for seniors. of 75.

The financial damage was internally described by CEO Tony Hall on Wednesday and reinforced in an email to staff Thursday by group managing director Bob Shennan.

"We are not immune to the challenges facing economies and companies around the world," said Shennan. "We get less money than the license fee, while our business operations also generate less revenue. We are doing everything we can to protect our revenue, but we must also consider our expenses."

Related story BBC follows Prince William for a year as he examines mental health in soccer Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Shennan established some "immediate" actions to cut costs. These include freezing senior leadership pay until at least August 2021, pausing all nonessential hires, and offering employees the opportunity to work part-time or take unpaid leave if they choose. The BBC is also delaying its annual staff pay negotiations for six months.

Shennan said: "These are measures that are certainly not easy, especially at a time when there is uncertainty around us. But they must be taken if we want to continue to operate and continue to deliver to our public."

During a YouTube event at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Monday, BBC Content Director Charlotte Moore made it clear that the content will not be protected from cuts.

"I have absolutely no doubt that we will all be affected," he said. "Where that lands it all depends on where we go back to production, so it is really difficult for all of us (to predict). There is so much uncertainty: we are trying to work with the budgets we have, but we really do not know where we will end up with how much money we will have. what to spend this year and how much money we will have for next year. We are not going to be immune to financial constraints. "