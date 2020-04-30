Bay Area Recreational Golf Allowed Next Week – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Bay Area health authorities are amending current shelter-in-place orders, allowing certain low-risk outdoor activities and outdoor businesses to resume.

It is good news for local golfers and the dozens of facilities that dot the landscape. According to guidelines released today by six Bay Area counties, golf can resume on May 4 with modified social distancing and guidance procedures from government officials.

"It's a good day for golf," said John Abendroth, a PGA board member in Northern California. "I think the golf courses could be ready to play in a matter of hours."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Although golf may return on Monday, the courses are still in the early stages of gathering information on how to comply with new rules that will make the sport safer. Places are likely to gradually reopen next week.

Napa County has allowed golf since April 22, but strictly for county residents. They limit group sizes to pairs and cars are not allowed. Abendroth expects the same type of setup closer to home.

"A course I heard today only allows you to show up 30 minutes before your departure time," he said. "The clubhouse facilities will not be available, the cups are upside down so you don't touch the flagpole."

Golfers can also be asked to cover their faces during their round, and Abendroth was convinced that the modified procedures will be widespread "across the industry."